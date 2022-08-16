Capital Bank of Jordan : signs USD 115 Million 1-year Debut Senior Unsecured Syndicated Term Loan Facility

Back

Aug 16, 2022

Capital Bank of Jordan . ("CBJ" or the "Borrower") is pleased to announce the successful signing of a USD 115 Million Senior Unsecured Syndicated Term Loan Facility ("Facility") signed on 15thAugust 2022.

Mashreqbank psc acted as the sole Coordinator, Facility Agent, Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner (the "MLAB") for the Facility. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC and Banque du Caire acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers (MLAs), Bank of Jordan Company - Wholesale Banking Branch - Bahrain, and United Arab Bank PJSC acted as Lead Arrangers ("LA") and Bank Muscat S.A.O.G. , Doha Bank Q.P.S.C. , Habib Bank LTD. (BUR DUBAI BR) , HBL Belgium , The National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah (P.S.C.), Tunis International Bank, and United Bank Limited acted as arrangers. Clifford Chance LLP was the lenders legal counsel.

The Facility will be used for meeting general corporate funding requirements of CBJ.

The Facility met with resounding success with an over-subscribed book size. Considering it was CBJ's first ever syndicated borrowing, participation from 12 banks across the region, across 2 continents helped in advancing CBJ's profile regionally.

CBJ's Group Chief Executive Officer, Dawod Al Ghoul said that "CBJ is delighted with the outcome of this transaction and is thankful for the support of a diverse group of international and regional banks, some of which have been our reliable commercial funding partners for several years and some being on-boarded as new relationship banks that will further enhance CBJ's funding sources. The wide subscription achieved in this facility demonstrated the faith reposed by our partners in CBJ in particular and Jordan as a growth market."

Joel Van Dusen, Group Head of Corporate & Investment banking at Mashreq commented: "Mashreq is extremely happy and proud to be associated with this strategic transaction and is grateful for the trust placed in it by CBJ to deliver a landmark capital raising in the regional market. We also wish to thank all the partner banks for joining us on this very important deal for CBJ. This deal reinforces the credit standing of CBJ and establishes a borrowing benchmark for future capital raising for entities out of Jordan.

About CBJ

Capital Bank Group is considered one of the top financial institutions operating in the Jordanian and regional markets, with assets of approximately JOD 6.5 billion (USD 8.5 billion), while the total equity of its shareholders is nearly JOD 600 million (USD 845 million).

Capital Bank Group includes Capital Bank, which since its inception in 1995, has grown to become one of the top financial institutions in Jordan, offering the Jordanian market a comprehensive set of commercial and investment banking services and solutions tailored to the needs of retail and corporate clients alike.

In 2005, Capital Bank (Jordan) purchased majority shares of the National Bank of Iraq (61.85%), which enabled NBI to develop its products and services, strengthen its foothold and enhance financial inclusion at the country level, support export activities and provide all services to Jordanian companies operating In Iraq. In 2021, the National Bank of Iraq continued to realize its expansion strategy by launching its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

As for Capital Investments, it is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006 and is set as a regional leader in providing comprehensive investment banking services that include asset management, brokerage as well as corporate financial advisory. The company serves a diverse array of local, regional, and international clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals through its offices in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates / Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

Further building on its ambitious expansion strategy, Capital Bank Group also acquired Bank Audi's operations in both Jordan and Iraq in 2021 and followed that milestone in 2022 with the acquisition of the branches and operations of Société Générale Bank in Jordan, strengthening its competitive position in the Jordanian banking market. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched its digital bank - Blink, to re-imagine the way people conduct their banking operations, targeting young individuals.

In June 2022, Capital Bank Group increased its capital and took in the Saudi Public Investments Fund - one the largest sovereign funds worldwide - as a strategic partner with a 23.97% stake, a milestone which will enable the Group to implement its expansion strategy and introduce new products and services to meet the needs of its clients and benefit its shareholders.