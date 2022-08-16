Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Bank of Jordan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPL   JO1101711017

CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

(CAPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-14
2.500 JOD   +0.81%
09:14aCAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : signs USD 115 Million 1-year Debut Senior Unsecured Syndicated Term Loan Facility
PU
08/01CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Group announces completion of deal with PIF with the issuance of 63 million shares from the Group's capital
PU
08/01CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Board Of Directors-(CAPL)-2022-08-01
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Bank of Jordan : signs USD 115 Million 1-year Debut Senior Unsecured Syndicated Term Loan Facility

08/16/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back
News Aug 16, 2022 Capital Bank of Jordan signs USD 115 Million 1-year Debut Senior Unsecured Syndicated Term Loan Facility

Capital Bank of Jordan . ("CBJ" or the "Borrower") is pleased to announce the successful signing of a USD 115 Million Senior Unsecured Syndicated Term Loan Facility ("Facility") signed on 15thAugust 2022.

Mashreqbank psc acted as the sole Coordinator, Facility Agent, Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner (the "MLAB") for the Facility. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC and Banque du Caire acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers (MLAs), Bank of Jordan Company - Wholesale Banking Branch - Bahrain, and United Arab Bank PJSC acted as Lead Arrangers ("LA") and Bank Muscat S.A.O.G. , Doha Bank Q.P.S.C. , Habib Bank LTD. (BUR DUBAI BR) , HBL Belgium , The National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah (P.S.C.), Tunis International Bank, and United Bank Limited acted as arrangers. Clifford Chance LLP was the lenders legal counsel.

The Facility will be used for meeting general corporate funding requirements of CBJ.

The Facility met with resounding success with an over-subscribed book size. Considering it was CBJ's first ever syndicated borrowing, participation from 12 banks across the region, across 2 continents helped in advancing CBJ's profile regionally.

CBJ's Group Chief Executive Officer, Dawod Al Ghoul said that "CBJ is delighted with the outcome of this transaction and is thankful for the support of a diverse group of international and regional banks, some of which have been our reliable commercial funding partners for several years and some being on-boarded as new relationship banks that will further enhance CBJ's funding sources. The wide subscription achieved in this facility demonstrated the faith reposed by our partners in CBJ in particular and Jordan as a growth market."

Joel Van Dusen, Group Head of Corporate & Investment banking at Mashreq commented: "Mashreq is extremely happy and proud to be associated with this strategic transaction and is grateful for the trust placed in it by CBJ to deliver a landmark capital raising in the regional market. We also wish to thank all the partner banks for joining us on this very important deal for CBJ. This deal reinforces the credit standing of CBJ and establishes a borrowing benchmark for future capital raising for entities out of Jordan.

About CBJ

Capital Bank Group is considered one of the top financial institutions operating in the Jordanian and regional markets, with assets of approximately JOD 6.5 billion (USD 8.5 billion), while the total equity of its shareholders is nearly JOD 600 million (USD 845 million).

Capital Bank Group includes Capital Bank, which since its inception in 1995, has grown to become one of the top financial institutions in Jordan, offering the Jordanian market a comprehensive set of commercial and investment banking services and solutions tailored to the needs of retail and corporate clients alike.

In 2005, Capital Bank (Jordan) purchased majority shares of the National Bank of Iraq (61.85%), which enabled NBI to develop its products and services, strengthen its foothold and enhance financial inclusion at the country level, support export activities and provide all services to Jordanian companies operating In Iraq. In 2021, the National Bank of Iraq continued to realize its expansion strategy by launching its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

As for Capital Investments, it is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006 and is set as a regional leader in providing comprehensive investment banking services that include asset management, brokerage as well as corporate financial advisory. The company serves a diverse array of local, regional, and international clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals through its offices in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates / Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

Further building on its ambitious expansion strategy, Capital Bank Group also acquired Bank Audi's operations in both Jordan and Iraq in 2021 and followed that milestone in 2022 with the acquisition of the branches and operations of Société Générale Bank in Jordan, strengthening its competitive position in the Jordanian banking market. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched its digital bank - Blink, to re-imagine the way people conduct their banking operations, targeting young individuals.

In June 2022, Capital Bank Group increased its capital and took in the Saudi Public Investments Fund - one the largest sovereign funds worldwide - as a strategic partner with a 23.97% stake, a milestone which will enable the Group to implement its expansion strategy and introduce new products and services to meet the needs of its clients and benefit its shareholders.

Share Inquire

Disclaimer

Capital Bank of Jordan PSC published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 13:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
09:14aCAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : signs USD 115 Million 1-year Debut Senior Unsecured Syndicated Te..
PU
08/01CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Group announces completion of deal with PIF with the issuance of ..
PU
08/01CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Board Of Directors-(CAPL)-2022-08-01
PU
08/01CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Board Of Directors-(CAPL)-2022-08-01
PU
07/31CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Investor presentation 2022 - h1
PU
07/31CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 07 31
PU
07/30CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 07 30
PU
07/30CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Achieves Half-Year Profits of JD60.2 million, an Increase of 40%,..
PU
07/13CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : G.a (capl) 2022 07 13
PU
06/16CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Postponement of Loan and Credit Card Payments
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 118 M - -
Net income 2021 78,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,15x
Yield 2021 7,39%
Capitalization 658 M 928 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
Duration : Period :
Capital Bank of Jordan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dawood Mohammad Dawood Al-Ghoul Chief Executive Officer
Manar Mohammad Abdel Halim Al-Nsour Group Chief Financial Officer
Basem Khalil Salem Al-Salem Chairman
Izzidin Rushdi Abdul Latif Abu Salameh Group Chief Operations Officer
Munis Haddadin Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN23.15%928
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.36%143 549
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.90%66 452
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-10.24%60 840
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)9.96%56 324
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.77%53 860