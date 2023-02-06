Capital Bank of Jordan : supports 40 families as part of JHCO's "Winterization" program

Capital Bank announced its support for the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization's "Winterization" program, through providing fuel and food coupons to 40 underprivileged Jordanian families to mitigate the hardships they experience, particularly during the winter season.

Capital Bank's support is in line with its commitment to fostering social connections, improving the quality of life for underprivileged people, and collaborating with community organizations on relief efforts. This aligns with the bank's social responsibility strategy, which prioritizes initiatives that serve those in need and aligns with its objectives.

The bank's social responsibility strategy is executed through partnerships with civil society organizations and the active engagement of volunteer employees.

The Winterization Program of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization will provide aid to 450 families in the high-poverty areas of the South, Karak, Ma'an, and Tafileh, which are particularly vulnerable to the negative effects of the winter season and the recent economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 crisis.