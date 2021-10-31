Disclosure (EXFB) 2021 10 31

Capital Bank's Net Profits Amounted to JD52.7 Million During the

Capital Bank Chairman of the Board of Directors Bassem Khalil Al-

Salem announced that the bank's net profits after taxes and

provisions increased by 80% by the end of 2021's third quarter,

which include the outcome of the acquisition of Bank Audi's

business in Jordan and Iraq, which brings the group's net profits up

to JD52.7 million, with an increase rate of 162.7%.

increase during the first nine months of the year to reach

of 2020, reflecting the confidence of the bank's customers and

In a statement to the press, Al-Salem confirmed that Capital Bank

continued to record strong operational performance, with its net

operating income during the first nine months totaling

explained that these positive results reveal the strength of the

bank's strategy and achievements, bringing us closer to becoming

one of the leading financial institutions in the country.

Capital Bank also saw a 41.7% increase in net facilities offered to

customers during the first nine months of this year, reaching

approximately JD2 billion, compared to JD1.4 billion as end of the

previous year, while customer deposits increased by 48.3% to reach

JD2.5 billion at the end of September. Net interest income totaled

JD72.9 million, compared to JD50.6 million at the end of September