Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Bank of Jordan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXFB   JO1101711017

CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

(EXFB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Disclosure (EXFB) 2021 10 31

10/31/2021 | 03:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 30-10-2021 12:31:07 PM

PM 12:31:07 2021-10-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Third Quarter results

ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﻊﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Capital Bank's Total Assets Increase by 45% to Reach JD4 Billion

ﻰﻟﺇ ﻞﺼﺘﻟ % 45 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﺇ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺍ

Capital Bank's Net Profits Amounted to JD52.7 Million During the

ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 4

Third Quarter of 2021

Capital Bank Chairman of the Board of Directors Bassem Khalil Al-

ﻊﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 52.7

Salem announced that the bank's net profits after taxes and

provisions increased by 80% by the end of 2021's third quarter,

ﻱﺭﺎﺠﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟﺍ

reaching JD38.2 million, excluding all non-recurring operations

ﻢﺳﺎﺑ ،ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﻒﺸﻛ

which include the outcome of the acquisition of Bank Audi's

business in Jordan and Iraq, which brings the group's net profits up

ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﻦﻋ ،ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻠﺧ

to JD52.7 million, with an increase rate of 162.7%.

Capital Bank's total assets also witnessed a remarkable 45%

ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﻌﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻬﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻊﻣ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﺒﻳﺮﻀﻟﺍ

increase during the first nine months of the year to reach

ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 38.2 ﻰﻟﺇ ﻞﺼﺘﻟ ،%80 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻱﺭﺎﺠﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ

approximately JD4 billion, compared to JD2.7 billion dinars as end

ﺓﺭﺮﻜﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺩﺎﻌﺒﺘﺳﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ

of 2020, reflecting the confidence of the bank's customers and

depositors.

ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺫﺍﻮﺤﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﺞﺗﺎﻧ ﺎﻬﻨﻤﺿ ﻦﻣﻭ

In a statement to the press, Al-Salem confirmed that Capital Bank

ﻰﻟﺇ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻊﻔﺗﺮﺘﻟ . ﻩﺩﻮﻋ ﻚﻨﺒﻟ ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ

continued to record strong operational performance, with its net

operating income during the first nine months totaling

.%162.7 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 52.7

approximately JD53.8 million, an increase of 29%. Al-Salem

ًﺎﻋﺎﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﺇ ﺕﺪﻬﺷ ﺎﻤﻛ

explained that these positive results reveal the strength of the

bank's strategy and achievements, bringing us closer to becoming

ﻱﺭﺎﺠﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﻌﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻬﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ًﺎﻇﻮﺤﻠﻣ

one of the leading financial institutions in the country.

Capital Bank also saw a 41.7% increase in net facilities offered to

ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 4 ﺏﺭﺎﻘﻳ ﺎﻣ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻞﺼﺘﻟ %45 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ

customers during the first nine months of this year, reaching

ﺲﻜﻌﻳ ﺎﻤﻣ ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 2.7

approximately JD2 billion, compared to JD1.4 billion as end of the

previous year, while customer deposits increased by 48.3% to reach

.ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻦﻴﻋﺩﻮﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺀﻼﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﺛ

JD2.5 billion at the end of September. Net interest income totaled

JD72.9 million, compared to JD50.6 million at the end of September

ﻞﺻﺍﻭ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﻥﺃ ،ﻲﻔﺤﺻ ﻥﺎﻴﺑ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺪﻛﺃﻭ

2020, recording an increase of 44%. Also during the first nine

months of the year, returns on shareholder equity amounted to

ﻞﺧﺪﻟﺍ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻎﻠﺑ ﺚﻴﺣ ،ﻱﻮﻗ ﻲﻠﻴﻐﺸﺗ ﺀﺍﺩﺃ ﻞﻴﺠﺴﺗ

13.8% of net profits, excluding non-recurring profits.

53.8 ﺔﺑﺍﺮﻗ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﻌﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻬﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻲﻠﻴﻐﺸﺘﻟﺍ

ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺢﺿﻭﺃ ﺚﻴﺣ .%29 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺎﺑﻭ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ

ﻲﻓ ﺮﻴﺴﻳ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻥﺃ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺮﻴﺸﺗ ﺔﻴﺑﺎﺠﻳﻹﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻨﻟﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﻥﺃ

ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺃ ﺎﻨﺑﺮﻘﺗ ًﺍﺪﻳﺪﺟ ًﺍﺯﺎﺠﻧﺇ ﻞﺜﻤﺗﻭ ﺢﻴﺤﺼﻟﺍ ﻩﺎﺠﺗﻻﺍ

ﻲﻓ ﺓﺪﺋﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﻙﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺪﻘﻣ ﻲﻓ ﺢﺒﺼﻧ ﻥﺄﺑ ﺎﻨﺗﺎﻌﻠﻄﺗ ﻖﻴﻘﺤﺗ

.ﺔﻜﻠﻤﻤﻟﺍ

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻣ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻨﻟ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﻖﻴﻘﺤﺗ ﺔﻴﻧﺍﺰﻴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺮﻬﻇﺃﻭ

Page 1 of 2

CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

ﺀﻼﻤﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﺣﻮﻨﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﺖﻌﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﺚﻴﺣ ،ﺔﻳﻮﻗ

ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻱﺭﺎﺠﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﻌﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻬﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 1.4 ـﺑ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 2 ﺔﺑﺍﺮﻗ ﻞﺼﺘﻟ %41.7

ﻊﺋﺍﺩﻭ ﺖﻌﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﺎﻤﻛ ،ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ

ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 2.5 ﻝﻮﻠﻳﺃ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻊﻣ ﻎﻠﺒﺘﻟ %48.3 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﺀﻼﻤﻌﻟﺍ

ﻪﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺎﻣ ﺪﺋﺍﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﺍﺮﻳﺇ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﺎﻤﻨﻴﺑ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ

ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 50.6 ﻊﻣ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 72.9

.%44 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺎﺑﻭ ،2020 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻝﻮﻠﻳﺃ

ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﻮﻘﺣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺪﺋﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﻎﻠﺑ ﺎﻤﻴﻓ

ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻦﻣ %13.8 ﻱﺭﺎﺠﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﻌﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻬﺸﻟﺍ

.ﺓﺭﺮﻜﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺀﺎﻨﺜﺘﺳﺎﺑ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Musaab Assaf

Musaab Assaf :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Capital Bank of Jordan PSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 07:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
03:07aDisclosure (EXFB) 2021 10 31
PU
07/29Capital Bank of Jordan Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
06/19Capital Bank of Jordan Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
03/31Capital Bank of Jordan Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
2020Capital Bank of Jordan Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 3..
CI
2020Jordan's Capital Bank begins due diligence to buy Lebanon's Audi's units in Jordan, Ira..
RE
2020Capital Bank of Jordan Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
2020JORDAN : #TeamEurope - EIB and Capital Bank of Jordan join forces to support SMEs
AQ
2020Capital Bank of Jordan Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
2019Capital Bank of Jordan Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 86,1 M 122 M 122 M
Net income 2020 26,0 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
Net cash 2020 80,6 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,55x
Yield 2020 12,2%
Capitalization 378 M 533 M 534 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,5%
Chart CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
Duration : Period :
Capital Bank of Jordan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dawood Mohammad Dawood Al-Ghoul Chief Executive Officer
Manar Mohammad Abdel Halim Al-Nsour Chief Financial Officer
Basem Khalil Salem Al-Salem Chairman
Saher Abdel-Hadi Head-Compliance
Ali Mohammad Daoud Abu Swai Chief Treasury, Investment & FI Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN92.86%533
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.69%156 998
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.29.22%75 703
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK10.41%64 784
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.0.83%59 077
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED23.96%58 960