Disclosure (EXFB) 2021 10 31

To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 30-10-2021 12:31:07 PM
PM 12:31:07 2021-10-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Third Quarter results
ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﻊﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Capital Bank's Total Assets Increase by 45% to Reach JD4 Billion
ﻰﻟﺇ ﻞﺼﺘﻟ % 45 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﺇ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺍ
Capital Bank's Net Profits Amounted to JD52.7 Million During the
ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 4
Third Quarter of 2021
Capital Bank Chairman of the Board of Directors Bassem Khalil Al-
ﻊﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 52.7
Salem announced that the bank's net profits after taxes and
provisions increased by 80% by the end of 2021's third quarter,
ﻱﺭﺎﺠﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟﺍ
reaching JD38.2 million, excluding all non-recurring operations
ﻢﺳﺎﺑ ،ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﻒﺸﻛ
which include the outcome of the acquisition of Bank Audi's
business in Jordan and Iraq, which brings the group's net profits up
ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﻦﻋ ،ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻠﺧ
to JD52.7 million, with an increase rate of 162.7%.
Capital Bank's total assets also witnessed a remarkable 45%
ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﻌﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻬﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻊﻣ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﺒﻳﺮﻀﻟﺍ
increase during the first nine months of the year to reach
ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 38.2 ﻰﻟﺇ ﻞﺼﺘﻟ ،%80 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻱﺭﺎﺠﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ
approximately JD4 billion, compared to JD2.7 billion dinars as end
ﺓﺭﺮﻜﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺩﺎﻌﺒﺘﺳﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ
of 2020, reflecting the confidence of the bank's customers and
depositors.
ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺫﺍﻮﺤﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﺞﺗﺎﻧ ﺎﻬﻨﻤﺿ ﻦﻣﻭ
In a statement to the press, Al-Salem confirmed that Capital Bank
ﻰﻟﺇ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻊﻔﺗﺮﺘﻟ . ﻩﺩﻮﻋ ﻚﻨﺒﻟ ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ
continued to record strong operational performance, with its net
operating income during the first nine months totaling
.%162.7 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 52.7
approximately JD53.8 million, an increase of 29%. Al-Salem
ًﺎﻋﺎﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﺇ ﺕﺪﻬﺷ ﺎﻤﻛ
explained that these positive results reveal the strength of the
bank's strategy and achievements, bringing us closer to becoming
ﻱﺭﺎﺠﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﻌﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻬﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ًﺎﻇﻮﺤﻠﻣ
one of the leading financial institutions in the country.
Capital Bank also saw a 41.7% increase in net facilities offered to
ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 4 ﺏﺭﺎﻘﻳ ﺎﻣ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻞﺼﺘﻟ %45 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ
customers during the first nine months of this year, reaching
ﺲﻜﻌﻳ ﺎﻤﻣ ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 2.7
approximately JD2 billion, compared to JD1.4 billion as end of the
previous year, while customer deposits increased by 48.3% to reach
.ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻦﻴﻋﺩﻮﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺀﻼﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﺛ
JD2.5 billion at the end of September. Net interest income totaled
JD72.9 million, compared to JD50.6 million at the end of September
ﻞﺻﺍﻭ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﻥﺃ ،ﻲﻔﺤﺻ ﻥﺎﻴﺑ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺪﻛﺃﻭ
2020, recording an increase of 44%. Also during the first nine
months of the year, returns on shareholder equity amounted to
ﻞﺧﺪﻟﺍ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻎﻠﺑ ﺚﻴﺣ ،ﻱﻮﻗ ﻲﻠﻴﻐﺸﺗ ﺀﺍﺩﺃ ﻞﻴﺠﺴﺗ
13.8% of net profits, excluding non-recurring profits.
53.8 ﺔﺑﺍﺮﻗ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﻌﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻬﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻲﻠﻴﻐﺸﺘﻟﺍ
ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺢﺿﻭﺃ ﺚﻴﺣ .%29 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺎﺑﻭ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ
ﻲﻓ ﺮﻴﺴﻳ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻥﺃ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺮﻴﺸﺗ ﺔﻴﺑﺎﺠﻳﻹﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻨﻟﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﻥﺃ
ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺃ ﺎﻨﺑﺮﻘﺗ ًﺍﺪﻳﺪﺟ ًﺍﺯﺎﺠﻧﺇ ﻞﺜﻤﺗﻭ ﺢﻴﺤﺼﻟﺍ ﻩﺎﺠﺗﻻﺍ
ﻲﻓ ﺓﺪﺋﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﻙﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺪﻘﻣ ﻲﻓ ﺢﺒﺼﻧ ﻥﺄﺑ ﺎﻨﺗﺎﻌﻠﻄﺗ ﻖﻴﻘﺤﺗ
.ﺔﻜﻠﻤﻤﻟﺍ
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻣ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻨﻟ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﻖﻴﻘﺤﺗ ﺔﻴﻧﺍﺰﻴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺮﻬﻇﺃﻭ
