Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

08/27/2020 | 04:36pm EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $.14 per share. The dividend produces an annualized rate of $.56 per common share and is payable on September 28 to shareowners of record as of September 14, 2020. The annualized dividend yield is 2.75% based on a closing stock price of $20.40 on August 26, 2020.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3.5 billion in assets.  We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services.  Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 85 ATMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.  For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

For Information Contact:
J. Kimbrough Davis
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
850.402.7820

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 197 M - -
Net income 2020 27,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Yield 2020 2,75%
Capitalization 342 M 342 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 796
Free-Float 75,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 21,90 $
Last Close Price 20,40 $
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William G. Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
J. Kimbrough Davis CFO, Secretary, EVP & Head-Investor Relations
Frederick Carroll Independent Director
J. Everitt Drew Lead Independent Director
Thomas A. Barron Treasurer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
