  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CCBG   US1396741050

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.

(CCBG)
  Report
Capital City Bank : Letter from Ernst & Young LLP to the Securities and Exchange Commission, dated September 1, 2021 (Form 8-K)

09/01/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
September 1, 2021

Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N.E.

Washington, DC 20549

Ladies and Gentlemen:

We have read Item 4.01 of Form 8-K dated September 1, 2021, of Capital City Bank Group and are in agreement with the statements contained in the second and third paragraphs therein. We have no basis to agree or disagree with other statements of the registrant contained therein.

/s/ Ernst & Young LLP

Tallahassee, FL

Disclaimer

Capital City Bank Group Inc. published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 20:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 210 M - -
Net income 2021 32,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 2,63%
Capitalization 391 M 391 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 954
Free-Float 76,1%
Managers and Directors
William G. Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
J. Kimbrough Davis CFO, Secretary, EVP & Head-Investor Relations
Bethany H. Corum Head-Retail Market Management & Operations
Marsha S. Crowle Chief Compliance Officer
J. Everitt Drew Lead Independent Director
