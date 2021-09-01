Capital City Bank : Letter from Ernst & Young LLP to the Securities and Exchange Commission, dated September 1, 2021 (Form 8-K)

September 1, 2021

Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N.E.

Washington, DC 20549

Ladies and Gentlemen:

We have read Item 4.01 of Form 8-K dated September 1, 2021, of Capital City Bank Group and are in agreement with the statements contained in the second and third paragraphs therein. We have no basis to agree or disagree with other statements of the registrant contained therein.

/s/ Ernst & Young LLP

Tallahassee, FL