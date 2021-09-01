Capital City Bank : Letter from Ernst & Young LLP to the Securities and Exchange Commission, dated September 1, 2021 (Form 8-K)

September 1, 2021
Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, N.E.
Washington, DC 20549
Ladies and Gentlemen:
We have read Item 4.01 of Form 8-K dated September 1, 2021, of Capital City Bank Group and are in agreement with the statements contained in the second and third paragraphs therein. We have no basis to agree or disagree with other statements of the registrant contained therein.
/s/ Ernst & Young LLP
Tallahassee, FL
