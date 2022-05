Capco Says Co And Shaftesbury Confirm They Are In Advanced Discussions Regarding Possible All-Share Merger

May 7 (Reuters) - Capital & Counties Properties PLC :

* BOARDS OF SHAFTESBURY, CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES CONFIRM THEY ARE IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POSSIBLE ALL-SHARE MERGER - CAPCO STATEMENT

* UNDER TERMS OF POSSIBLE MERGER, SHAFTESBURY SHAREHOLDERS, EXCLUDING THE SHAFTESBURY SHAREHOLDING OWNED BY CAPCO, WILL OWN 53% OF COMBINED CO - CAPCO STATEMENT

* UNDER TERMS OF POSSIBLE MERGER, CAPCO SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN 47% OF THE COMBINED COMPANY - CAPCO STATEMENT

* SUBJECT TO FINALISATION OF TERMS, IT IS CURRENTLY ENVISAGED THAT THE POSSIBLE MERGER WILL BE STRUCTURED AS AN ACQUISITION OF SHAFTESBURY BY CAPCO - CAPCO STATEMENT