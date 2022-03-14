Capital unties Properties : COVENT GARDEN PARTNERS WITH EVERY CAN COUNTS TO MARK GLOBAL RECYCLING DAY WITH AN IMMERSIVE RAINBOW INSTALLATION

COVENT GARDEN PARTNERS WITH EVERY CAN COUNTS TO MARK GLOBAL RECYCLING DAY WITH AN IMMERSIVE RAINBOW INSTALLATION

14th March 2022

Covent Garden is marking Global Recycling Day by encouraging visitors to make better environmental choices via a range of retailer offers and an immersive pop up on the Piazza

Bringing together art and sustainability, the estate has partnered with Every Can Counts to display a colourful Rainbow Can Installation to inspire and empower visitors to recycle their drink cans at the end of the rainbow's 'pots of gold'

Retailers across Covent Garden including Venchi, Olivia Burton, Apple, Bullards Gin, GANNI, A.P.C. and Floral Street Fragrance have also introduced products and initiatives to help build a more environmentally conscious future and offer a place for eco-friendly shopping in central London

Covent Garden, the cultural shopping hub of Central London, is supporting Global Recycling Day this year by offering visitors a range of eco-friendly shopping options and engaging ways to recycle. The estate aims to minimise its impact on the environment and become more sustainable through tenant activity and an immersive recycling installation, whilst enforcing its commitment to Net Zero Carbon by 2030.

From 17th - 30th March Covent Garden is bringing an eye-catching pop up installation to the Piazza in partnership with Every Can Counts - a non-profit communications programme funded by drink can manufacturers, the recycling industry and various drink brands. Every Can Counts will introduce its iconic Recycled Can Rainbow, which visitors can be photographed under, whilst also recycling their used cans via the 'pots of gold' at each end of the rainbow. The vibrant installation aims to raise awareness about the infinite recyclability of drink cans and inspire, educate and encourage visitors to strive for an eco-friendly future.

Brands across the estate are also getting involved in Global Recycling Day through a range of sustainable offers and product ranges which support the environment.

Chocolatier Venchi is striving to produce the best solution for sustainable packaging on the market, and this Global Recycling Day its packaging will be made from recycled PET from (70% to 100%), cotton-blend fabric or FSC-certified paper. This means the brand will reduce its use of virgin plastic by 6 tonnes in comparison to 2021. In addition, Venchi has also replaced food and beverage receptacles with 100% compostable alternatives.

GANNI has partnered with I:CO to launch a garment take back scheme in the Floral Street store, making it much easier for customers to recycle garments and help extend the life cycle of clothing. Visitors can drop off unwanted, worn-out clothing and shoes from any brand, in whatever condition, at designated collection boxes in their stores. I:CO then collects the products, in some cases they'll be reused, recycled or transformed into new fabrics. For every bag/kg of clothes each customer drops off, GANNI will donate back to the I:CO circularity research project. Fashion favourite A.P.C's recycling programme allows all customers to return their old A.P.C. clothing to the Covent Garden store in exchange for a credit note valid for 6 months, the returned products are aggregated and donated to a charitable organisation to be sold in a network of charity shops. Apple is also continuing its recycling programme in-store, whereby visitors will receive credit or an Apple Store Gift Card in exchange for their eligible iPhone, iPad or selected smartphone from another manufacturer.

For beauty fans, Charlotte Tilbury is offering refills for the popular Hot Lips 2 Lipstick collection, available exclusively at the Covent Garden boutique. The collection can be interchanged with any of the 5 collectible, refillable Hot Lips 2 Lipstick designs. Hot Lips 2 was created in collaboration with 11 of Charlotte's favourite icons including Amal Clooney, Jennifer Aniston and Enigmatic Edward.

DECIEM has introduced 100% recyclable shopping bags as part of its commitment to increase the use of responsible packaging. The brand promises 85% - 100% of its packaging will be recyclable, refillable, reusable or recoverable by 2025. The packaging of the newly launched Sulphate 4% Cleanser for Hair & Body and Behentrimonium Chloride 2% Conditioner shows DECIEM's commitment to this cause. An in-store recycling program is also available in the Covent Garden boutique, which gives customers the ability to recycle product empties from any beauty brand.

The Mulberry boutique in Covent Garden is home to the Mulberry Exchange, a circular economy programme where customers can bring in their old Mulberry bags, have them authenticated and appraised, and receive a gift card in exchange to put towards a new purchase. The old bags are then restored by the talented repairs team and sold as part of the 'pre-loved' range.

British accessories brand Olivia Burton has created an exciting new collection, Pop Art, designed from recycled plastic cosmetic bottles with an eco-confetti finish. Pop Art has been crafted with a view to challenge the way Covent Garden's shoppers think about waste, whilst still feeling fashionable. Each watch comes with two interchangeable straps allowing customers to style their watch from day to day and encouraging them to invest in sustainable keep-forever styles.

In the Bullards Gin boutique, customers who purchase a bottle of gin will be able to refill their bottles with the Bottle for Life initiative using one of the eco refill pouches. Working in partnership with waste management company, TerraCycle, the brand will recycle and reuse any bottles and pouches customers no longer need.

Existing eco-conscious shopping options across the Covent Garden estate include Floral Street Fragrance, with a sustainable ethos, starting with the packaging which is completely recyclable. The perfumer is also encouraging shoppers to repurpose packaging by offering a 20% discount for fragrance refills, exclusively at the Floral Street boutique.

Covent Garden continues to strive for a sustainable future through engaging partnerships and initiatives, which spark conversation, challenge and inspire visitors to be more environmentally conscious all year round.