Capital unties Properties : Covent Garden Launches Christmas From 9th November

From Tuesday 9th November, Covent Garden's world famous Christmas lights will be live for all to enjoy

London's most dazzling neighbourhood, will be decorated with over 115,000 lights, mirror balls, giant mistletoe sprigs and baubles as well as its famous 55ft British grown Christmas tree

More details to be announced across events, exclusive pop ups, partnerships and new store openings

Covent Garden will once again be the most magical place in London to celebrate the festive season, as the capital's iconic neighbourhood will be switching on the Christmas magic from Tuesday 9th November, set amongst world-class shopping and dining.

The estate will dazzle with over 115,000 festoon lights illuminating the streets, 30,000 lights adorning London's tallest handpicked, 55ft Christmas tree and the return of the giant baubles, mistletoe and mirror balls in the Market Building. The historic estate will be revealing an exciting schedule of innovative shopping and dining experiences with a wide range of events, installations and pop-ups including a series of Christmas markets, sitting alongside over 1,000 festive outdoor dining seats across six streets and the historic Piazza. Back by popular demand, Covent Garden will also be making it snow over 400 times throughout the festive period.

For festive meetups, exciting dining experiences or pre and post theatre meals, visitors can discover much-loved favourites including SushiSamba, Balthazar, Frenchie, Petersham Nurseries or The Oystermen. New openings include the four storey townhouse 3 Henrietta Street; Big Mamma group's latest sensation Ave Mario or Asma Khan's Darjeeling Express. Visitors looking for a treat for the whole family can choose from The Ivy Market Grill, Flat Iron, or Sticks 'n' Sushi.

Covent Garden is home to the best of British and global fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands including Paul Smith, Bucherer,Polo Ralph Lauren, Mulberry, Arc'teryx, Lacoste, Sandro, Strathberry, Tiffany & Co., ba&sh, A.P.C, Free People and more, plus a number of beauty brands including Dior, Chanel, Jo Malone, Tom Ford, Charlotte Tilbury and Aesop.

