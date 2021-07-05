Capital unties Properties : Covent Garden Collaborates With Artist Lakwena, Launching A Summer Of Art And Culture

Covent Garden Collaborates With Artist Lakwena, Launching A Summer Of Art And Culture

Covent Garden unveils an art installation by London-born artist Lakwena, transforming its streets with acid-bright colours and bold typographic messages. Floral Street's bollards have been hand painted with designs by Lakwena in a striking colourful scheme, and King Street and Henrietta Street will be home to flags emblazoned with positive messages as London celebrates the start of summer and emerges from the last phase of lockdown.

'Nothing Can Separate Us' is the powerful message Lakwena has created for the flags on bustling King Street, while Floral Street's colour pop bollards will also show off her skill in creating visceral and immersive art. This new installation follows her public installations at Tate Britain, Somerset House and the Southbank Centre, plus globally in Vienna and New York City.

This collaboration with Lakwena marks another milestone in Covent Garden's rich cultural history, having previously commissioned large scale artworks by Damien Hurst, Charles Pétillon, Alex Chinneck, Anya Hindmarch, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Anthony Burrill amongst others.

Commissioned as a welcoming message, the installation invites visitors to rediscover and explore Covent Garden and everything it has to offer this summer. Visitors can explore open-air shopping and alfresco dining, widespread pedestrianised streets, new retail openings, alongside a summer programme of cultural and music events including the arrival of the Summer Festival at Covent Garden. This new all-day al-fresco terrace brings the best of European summer to the centre of London with a Spritz Bar, street food concepts, daily music and live entertainment to the East Piazza. Likewise, the latest arrival to the estate Mrs Riot, a new fun and quirky cocktail bar & restaurant has also recently opened its doors on Henrietta Street.

Catherine Riccomini,Director of Marketing & Communications Capco said: 'Capco has long been a supporter of culture and the arts and we are delighted to have invited Lakwena to showcase her artistic talent, sending a positive message to London and the world. This collaboration forms part of an extended programme of rich experiences at Covent Garden this summer, across art, culture and music, and the best of London's shopping and dining.'

Lakwena commented: 'It is such an honour to have worked with Covent Garden on this art installation to welcome everyone back to Covent Garden and Central London. I am excited to be able to speak into this iconic area of London and see it come back to life' Lakwenaalso explained the rationale behind the artwork, saying: 'The message 'Nothing Can Separate Us' emblazoned across the flags, speaks about our connection with God and with each other and it was inspired by a book called 'Romans'. The message is central to the work and the colours and typography are all there to assist the message. For instance, using colours that vibrate with each other is really important in making the art feel alive. I have quite an instinctive relationship with typography'.

The Lakwena art installation will be on show from 5th July until August 2021. Covent Garden, who proudly strives

for a better environmental future and is continuing its ongoing quest for a more sustainable capital, has produced the flags made with 100% recycled yarn from ocean waste.

