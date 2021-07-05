Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Capital & Counties Properties PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPC   GB00B62G9D36

CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC

(CAPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital unties Properties : Covent Garden Collaborates With Artist Lakwena, Launching A Summer Of Art And Culture

07/05/2021 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Covent Garden Collaborates With Artist Lakwena, Launching A Summer Of Art And Culture

Covent Garden unveils an art installation by London-born artist Lakwena, transforming its streets with acid-bright colours and bold typographic messages. Floral Street's bollards have been hand painted with designs by Lakwena in a striking colourful scheme, and King Street and Henrietta Street will be home to flags emblazoned with positive messages as London celebrates the start of summer and emerges from the last phase of lockdown.

'Nothing Can Separate Us' is the powerful message Lakwena has created for the flags on bustling King Street, while Floral Street's colour pop bollards will also show off her skill in creating visceral and immersive art. This new installation follows her public installations at Tate Britain, Somerset House and the Southbank Centre, plus globally in Vienna and New York City.

This collaboration with Lakwena marks another milestone in Covent Garden's rich cultural history, having previously commissioned large scale artworks by Damien Hurst, Charles Pétillon, Alex Chinneck, Anya Hindmarch, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Anthony Burrill amongst others.

Commissioned as a welcoming message, the installation invites visitors to rediscover and explore Covent Garden and everything it has to offer this summer. Visitors can explore open-air shopping and alfresco dining, widespread pedestrianised streets, new retail openings, alongside a summer programme of cultural and music events including the arrival of the Summer Festival at Covent Garden. This new all-day al-fresco terrace brings the best of European summer to the centre of London with a Spritz Bar, street food concepts, daily music and live entertainment to the East Piazza. Likewise, the latest arrival to the estate Mrs Riot, a new fun and quirky cocktail bar & restaurant has also recently opened its doors on Henrietta Street.

Catherine Riccomini,Director of Marketing & Communications Capco said: 'Capco has long been a supporter of culture and the arts and we are delighted to have invited Lakwena to showcase her artistic talent, sending a positive message to London and the world. This collaboration forms part of an extended programme of rich experiences at Covent Garden this summer, across art, culture and music, and the best of London's shopping and dining.'

Lakwena commented: 'It is such an honour to have worked with Covent Garden on this art installation to welcome everyone back to Covent Garden and Central London. I am excited to be able to speak into this iconic area of London and see it come back to life' Lakwenaalso explained the rationale behind the artwork, saying: 'The message 'Nothing Can Separate Us' emblazoned across the flags, speaks about our connection with God and with each other and it was inspired by a book called 'Romans'. The message is central to the work and the colours and typography are all there to assist the message. For instance, using colours that vibrate with each other is really important in making the art feel alive. I have quite an instinctive relationship with typography'.

The Lakwena art installation will be on show from 5th July until August 2021. Covent Garden, who proudly strives for a better environmental future and is continuing its ongoing quest for a more sustainable capital, has produced the flags made with 100% recycled yarn from ocean waste.

For further information on this installation, Covent Garden rich history supporting the arts and more about its shops and restaurants, or safety measures being undertaken throughout Covent Garden visit www.coventgarden.london

Disclaimer

Capital & Counties Properties plc published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC
04:02aCAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES  : Covent Garden Collaborates With Artist Lakwena, Lau..
PU
06/29CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES  : Covent Garden Supports Environmental Initiatives As..
PU
06/23ROYAL OPERA HOUSE AND COVENT GARDEN : ROH Unlocked
PU
06/22CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES  : Reformation To Open Flagship Store In Covent Garden
PU
06/16CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES  : Summer Festival At Covent Garden To Launch This Jun..
PU
05/11CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC  : Proxy Statments
CO
05/05CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES  : Covent Garden Welcomes Visitors From Across The UK ..
PU
05/05CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES  : Covent Garden Launches A Three Week Rosé Festival T..
PU
04/20CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES  : JPMorgan Raises Capital & Counties Properties PT, K..
MT
04/08CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES  : Covent Garden Reopens On Monday 12th April As Londo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 65,7 M 90,9 M 90,9 M
Net income 2021 -110 M -153 M -153 M
Net Debt 2021 737 M 1 020 M 1 020 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,2x
Yield 2021 0,24%
Capitalization 1 421 M 1 961 M 1 967 M
EV / Sales 2021 32,9x
EV / Sales 2022 33,0x
Nbr of Employees 66
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 167,00 GBX
Average target price 171,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian David Hawksworth Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Situl Suryakant Jobanputra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Henry Eric Staunton Chairman
Anthony John Steains Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Stewart Lane Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC15.17%1 975
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED15.00%44 019
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.84%34 970
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.56%30 457
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED5.81%25 862
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.31%25 366