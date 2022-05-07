Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Capital & Counties Properties PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPC   GB00B62G9D36

CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC

(CAPC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/06 11:39:36 am EDT
166.30 GBX   +3.42%
05:50aUK's Capco and Shaftesbury in talks about $4 billion merger - Sky News
RE
03/22CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Annual Financial Report 2021 and Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting
PU
03/22CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Covent Garden champions beauty innovation through the launch of new retailers, products and pop-ups this Spring
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK's Capco and Shaftesbury in talks about $4 billion merger - Sky News

05/07/2022 | 05:50am EDT
A general view of The Lyric Theatre and The Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue, in London

(Reuters) - London's West End focused commercial landlords Capital & Counties Properties Plc and Shaftesbury Plc are in advanced talks about a 3.5 billion pound ($4.32 billion) merger, Sky News reported on Saturday.

The companies are in detailed discussions about an all-share tie-up that could be announced within weeks, the report said.

As of November, Shaftesbury owned about 600 buildings in the heart of London's West End, which includes Carnaby Street and Chinatown.

In June 2020, Capital & Counties Properties (Capco) bought a 26.3% stake in Shaftesbury from Hong Kong tycoon Samuel Tak Lee for 436 million pounds ($537.85 million).

Shaftesbury and Capco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.8106 pounds)

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC 3.42% 166.3 Delayed Quote.-1.78%
PLC S.P.A. -6.90% 2.16 Delayed Quote.3.85%
SHAFTESBURY PLC -0.77% 577 Delayed Quote.-6.18%
TYCOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.78% 1.27 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
Financials
Sales 2022 67,9 M 84,0 M 84,0 M
Net income 2022 90,7 M 112 M 112 M
Net Debt 2022 679 M 840 M 840 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 0,86%
Capitalization 1 369 M 1 693 M 1 693 M
EV / Sales 2022 30,1x
EV / Sales 2023 28,1x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 95,4%
