Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Capital Engineering Network Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEN   TH0230A10Z05

CAPITAL ENGINEERING NETWORK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CEN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-30
2.900 THB   +0.69%
07:02aCAPITAL ENGINEERING NETWORK PUBLIC : Notification of 2nd exercise of CEN-W5
PU
05/17Capital Engineering Network Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/28CAPITAL ENGINEERING NETWORK PUBLIC : Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management purposes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Engineering Network Public : Notification of 2nd exercise of CEN-W5

06/01/2022 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

CEN 011-2022

June 1, 2022

Subject

: Notification of 2nd exercise of CEN-W5

To

: The Manager and President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

As Capital Engineering Network Public Company Limited issued and offered the Warrants

to Purchase Ordinary shares of Capital Engineering Network Public Company Limited No.5 (CEN- W5) the amount of 372,570,964 units which the terms of warrant is 5 years (The last exercise date

is on May 12, 2026)

The company would like to classify details of shares exercised of CEN-W5 No.2 as follows:

1.

Duration of exercise warrants

: June 8-10 and 13-14, 2022

9.00 am - 3.30 pm

2.

Exercise Date

: June 15, 2022

3.

Exercise ratio

: 1 unit of warrant to 1 of Ordinary Shares

4.

Exercise Price

: Baht 2.14 per 1 Ordinary Share

5. Filed desire Document

  1. An accurately and completed form of the Warrant's Exercise Notice, (Exercise Notification Forms are available upon request in the company or download at http://www.cenplc.com) duly signed by the Warrant Holders or substitute which showed right of holders as specified in Exercise Notification Form
  2. Payment in full amounts as specified in Exercise Notification Form within time Set by not exceeding Exercise Date as the following methods.
    1. Transfer to account named "Subscription Account For Capital Engineering
      Network Public Company Limited" BANGKOK BANK Soi Ari Branch Account No. 127-482726-8, Saving Account by attached proof of transfer to company within each time of Exercise Date.
    2. Payment in form of cheque, cashier's cheque, draft, bill of exchange or payment order form the bank as issued date in cheque shall be dated 2

1

business day prior each Exercise Date which can be cashed in Bangkok Metropolitan area within each time of Exercise Date as shall be crossed and made payable only to "Capital Engineering Network Public Company Limited"

6. Supporting evidence for subscription

6.1

Thai Citizen

: Duly Certified copy of Identification Card

6.2

Foreign

: Duly Certified copy of passport

6.3

Thai Juristic Person

: Duly Certified copy incorporation for not longer than 6

Months and evidence of authorized person (s) in either

6.1 or 6.2

6.4

Foreign Juristic Person

: Duly certified copy of corporate documents which are;

Memorandum of Association, Article of Incorporation,

and Certificate of Incorporation, which are certified by

Notary Public, for no longer than 6 months and the

evidence of the authorized person(s) in either 6.1 or 6.2

7. Exercise of Warrant Contact

Capital Engineering Network Public Company Limited

1011 Supalai Grand Tower, 17th Floor, Room No.1703, 1704, Rama 3 Road, Chongnonsi, Yannawa Bangkok 10120

Tel: 02-049-1041

Fax: 02-049-1045

Contact Person

: Khun Jantharat

Sodsongchit

Ext: 4012

: Khun Rasika

Ruthirakanok

Ext: 0

8. Other conditions

If the Company does not obtain the rights warrant certificates or the replacement of rights warrant certificates in full as specified in the exercise notice and/or the Company finds that the exercise notice has been inaccurately or incompletely filled in by the holder of those certificates and/or has inadequate stamps and duties as required by relevant laws and regulations, the certificate holder shall rectify the found error. If the certificate holder fails to correct within the specified period, the Company shall deem that the notification of intention to exercise expire without any exercise and shall return the previously received payment with no interest

2

reimbursement and the certificates to the holder by registered mail within 14 days from the day succeeding the exercise date.

Please be inform for acknowledgement,

Sincerely yours,

- Chirdsak Kukiattinun -

Mr. Chirdsak Kukiattinun

Chairman

3

Disclaimer

Capital Engineering Network pcl published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 11:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAPITAL ENGINEERING NETWORK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:02aCAPITAL ENGINEERING NETWORK PUBLIC : Notification of 2nd exercise of CEN-W5
PU
05/17Capital Engineering Network Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fir..
CI
04/28CAPITAL ENGINEERING NETWORK PUBLIC : Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial managem..
PU
04/21CAPITAL ENGINEERING NETWORK PUBLIC : Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial managem..
PU
04/07CAPITAL ENGINEERING NETWORK PUBLIC : Notification on disclosure of documents related to 20..
PU
03/31CAPITAL ENGINEERING NETWORK PUBLIC : No Right Adjustment of CEN-W5
PU
03/23CAPITAL ENGINEERING NETWORK PUBLIC : Notification of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareh..
PU
03/21CAPITAL ENGINEERING NETWORK PUBLIC : Notification of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareh..
PU
03/21Capital Engineering Network Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend for the Year Ended..
CI
03/18CAPITAL ENGINEERING NETWORK PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of CEN-W5 (F53-..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 836 M 53,5 M 53,5 M
Net income 2021 349 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net cash 2021 1 525 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 155 M 62,7 M 62,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,05x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 549
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart CAPITAL ENGINEERING NETWORK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Capital Engineering Network Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wutichai Leenabanchong Executive Chairman
Usara Pattatung Director-Accounting & Finance
Kenika Ngamcharoensathaporn Secretary, Senior Manager-Compliance & IR
Laphassarin Kraiwongwanitrung Executive Director & Investment Director
Jakkathan Yothanan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL ENGINEERING NETWORK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-15.70%63
NUCOR16.04%35 243
ARCELORMITTAL6.43%28 208
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.5.28%17 564
TATA STEEL LIMITED-5.03%16 612
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION19.80%16 113