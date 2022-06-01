Capital Engineering Network Public : Notification of 2nd exercise of CEN-W5
CEN 011-2022
June 1, 2022
Subject
: Notification of 2nd exercise of CEN-W5
To
: The Manager and President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
As Capital Engineering Network Public Company Limited issued and offered the Warrants
to Purchase Ordinary shares of Capital Engineering Network Public Company Limited No.5 (CEN- W5) the amount of 372,570,964 units which the terms of warrant is 5 years (The last exercise date
is on May 12, 2026)
The company would like to classify details of shares exercised of CEN-W5 No.2 as follows:
1.
Duration of exercise warrants
: June 8-10 and 13-14, 2022
9.00 am - 3.30 pm
2.
Exercise Date
: June 15, 2022
3.
Exercise ratio
: 1 unit of warrant to 1 of Ordinary Shares
4.
Exercise Price
: Baht 2.14 per 1 Ordinary Share
5. Filed desire Document
An accurately and completed form of the Warrant's Exercise Notice, (Exercise Notification Forms are available upon request in the company or download at http://www.cenplc.com) duly signed by the Warrant Holders or substitute which showed right of holders as specified in Exercise Notification Form
Payment in full amounts as specified in Exercise Notification Form within time Set by not exceeding Exercise Date as the following methods.
Transfer to account named "Subscription Account For Capital Engineering
Network Public Company Limited" BANGKOK BANK Soi Ari Branch Account No. 127-482726-8, Saving Account by attached proof of transfer to company within each time of Exercise Date.
Payment in form of cheque, cashier's cheque, draft, bill of exchange or payment order form the bank as issued date in cheque shall be dated 2
1
business day prior each Exercise Date which can be cashed in Bangkok Metropolitan area within each time of Exercise Date as shall be crossed and made payable only to "Capital Engineering Network Public Company Limited"
6. Supporting evidence for subscription
6.1
Thai Citizen
: Duly Certified copy of Identification Card
6.2
Foreign
: Duly Certified copy of passport
6.3
Thai Juristic Person
: Duly Certified copy incorporation for not longer than 6
Months and evidence of authorized person (s) in either
6.1 or 6.2
6.4
Foreign Juristic Person
: Duly certified copy of corporate documents which are;
Memorandum of Association, Article of Incorporation,
and Certificate of Incorporation, which are certified by
Notary Public, for no longer than 6 months and the
evidence of the authorized person(s) in either 6.1 or 6.2
7. Exercise of Warrant Contact
Capital Engineering Network Public Company Limited
If the Company does not obtain the rights warrant certificates or the replacement of rights warrant certificates in full as specified in the exercise notice and/or the Company finds that the exercise notice has been inaccurately or incompletely filled in by the holder of those certificates and/or has inadequate stamps and duties as required by relevant laws and regulations, the certificate holder shall rectify the found error. If the certificate holder fails to correct within the specified period, the Company shall deem that the notification of intention to exercise expire without any exercise and shall return the previously received payment with no interest
2
reimbursement and the certificates to the holder by registered mail within 14 days from the day succeeding the exercise date.
