Capital Engineering Network Public : Notification of 2nd exercise of CEN-W5

Payment in form of cheque, cashier's cheque, draft, bill of exchange or payment order form the bank as issued date in cheque shall be dated 2

Payment in full amounts as specified in Exercise Notification Form within time Set by not exceeding Exercise Date as the following methods.

The company would like to classify details of shares exercised of CEN-W5 No.2 as follows:

to Purchase Ordinary shares of Capital Engineering Network Public Company Limited No.5 (CEN- W5) the amount of 372,570,964 units which the terms of warrant is 5 years (The last exercise date

business day prior each Exercise Date which can be cashed in Bangkok Metropolitan area within each time of Exercise Date as shall be crossed and made payable only to "Capital Engineering Network Public Company Limited"

6. Supporting evidence for subscription

6.1 Thai Citizen : Duly Certified copy of Identification Card 6.2 Foreign : Duly Certified copy of passport 6.3 Thai Juristic Person : Duly Certified copy incorporation for not longer than 6 Months and evidence of authorized person (s) in either 6.1 or 6.2 6.4 Foreign Juristic Person : Duly certified copy of corporate documents which are; Memorandum of Association, Article of Incorporation, and Certificate of Incorporation, which are certified by Notary Public, for no longer than 6 months and the

evidence of the authorized person(s) in either 6.1 or 6.2

7. Exercise of Warrant Contact

Capital Engineering Network Public Company Limited

1011 Supalai Grand Tower, 17th Floor, Room No.1703, 1704, Rama 3 Road, Chongnonsi, Yannawa Bangkok 10120

Tel: 02-049-1041 Fax: 02-049-1045 Contact Person : Khun Jantharat Sodsongchit Ext: 4012 : Khun Rasika Ruthirakanok Ext: 0

8. Other conditions

If the Company does not obtain the rights warrant certificates or the replacement of rights warrant certificates in full as specified in the exercise notice and/or the Company finds that the exercise notice has been inaccurately or incompletely filled in by the holder of those certificates and/or has inadequate stamps and duties as required by relevant laws and regulations, the certificate holder shall rectify the found error. If the certificate holder fails to correct within the specified period, the Company shall deem that the notification of intention to exercise expire without any exercise and shall return the previously received payment with no interest

