    CEN   TH0230A10Z05

CAPITAL ENGINEERING NETWORK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CEN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-21
3.340 THB   -0.60%
07/24CAPITAL ENGINEERING NETWORK PUBLIC : Notify the end of the Share Repurchase Program for Financial Management Purpose
PU
07/13CAPITAL ENGINEERING NETWORK PUBLIC : Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management purposes
PU
07/10CAPITAL ENGINEERING NETWORK PUBLIC : Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management purposes
PU
Capital Engineering Network Public : Notify the end of the Share Repurchase Program for Financial Management Purpose

07/24/2022 | 10:04pm EDT
Translation

CEN 013/2022

July 25, 2022

Subject

Notify the end of the Share Repurchase Program for Financial Management Purpose

To

The Manager and President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Capital Engineering Network Public Company Limited ("the Company"), notified the share repurchase program for financial management purpose, the Company repurchased its shares from the Stock Exchange of Thailand from January 25, 2022 to July 24, 2022. The maximum repurchasing shares allowed for this program was 59,171,597 shares or 7.94 percent of the total paid-up shares and the maximum amount for the share repurchase was 200 million Baht. The information of the share repurchase program was previously disclosed in Share Repurchase for Financial Management Disclosure Form (Form TS-1.2) dated January 25, 2022.

The company would like to inform that the share repurchase project for financial management purpose has ended on July 24, 2022 in which the Company has repurchased a total number of 21,277,600 shares, equivalent to 2 . 8 6 percent of the total paid-up capital of the Company, and the total payment made was 68,774,006.81 Baht.

In accordance with the relevant regulations, the Company can resell the repurchased shares after

3 months from the completion of the share repurchase project but must not last than 3 years from such completion. In the event that the Company does not resell the repurchased shares or there are shares that still remain unsold by the end of the specified resale period, relevant laws provide that the Company shall reduce its paid-up capital by writing of all unsold repurchased shares. For the resale of the repurchased shares under this share repurchase project, the Company will further propose to the Company's Board of Director' Meeting for their consideration and will further announce.

Please be informed for acknowledgement,

Sincerely yours,

- Mr. Chirdsak

Kukiattinun -

Mr. Chirdsak

Kukiattinun

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Capital Engineering Network pcl published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 02:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
