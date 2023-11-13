Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Stock price
Equities
CGT
GB0001738615
Investment Trusts
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4,545.00 GBX
|+1.68%
|+1.79%
|-7.24%
|08:53am
|Capital Gearing Trust's Loss Narrows in Fiscal H1
|MT
|Oct. 31
|Capital Gearing Trust seeks permission to reclassify account
|AN
|Sales 2023
|-43.51 M -53.30 M
|Sales 2024 *
|-
|Capitalization
|1,242 M 1,522 M
|Net income 2023
|-51.00 M -62.48 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2023
-28,2x
|Net cash position 2023
|13.77 M 16.86 M
|Net cash position 2024 *
|- 0
|EV / Sales 2024 *
|-
|P/E ratio 2023
-22,9x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
|Employees
|-
|Yield 2023
1,27%
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|93.44%
|1 day
|+0.58%
|1 week
|+0.69%
|Current month
|+2.30%
|1 month
|-1.30%
|3 months
|-0.64%
|6 months
|-4.34%
|Current year
|-8.24%
1 week
4 375.00
4 510.00
1 month
4 325.00
4 610.00
Current year
4 325.00
5 010.00
1 year
4 325.00
5 030.00
3 years
4 325.00
5 330.00
5 years
3 780.50
5 330.00
10 years
3 030.00
5 330.00
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Chief Executive Officer
|46
|2013
Chris Clothier DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|43
|-
Peter Spiller CIO
|Chief Investment Officer
|75
|-
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Jean Matterson CHM
|Chairman
|67
|2015
Robert Archibald BRD
|Director/Board Member
|64
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|46
|2013
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|0.35%
|32 M€
|+0.07%
|-
|0.35%
|49 M€
|-4.44%
|-
|0.35%
|1,455 M€
|-1.16%
|0.35%
|303 M€
|-2.69%
|-
|0.35%
|796 M€
|-4.56%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|4,545.00
|+1.68%
|28 700
|23-11-10
|4,470.00
|-0.11%
|29,300
|23-11-09
|4,475.00
|-0.11%
|46,297
|23-11-08
|4,480.00
|0.00%
|50,748
|23-11-07
|4,480.00
|+0.34%
|70,546
Delayed Quote London Stock Exchange, November 13, 2023 at 06:13 am ESTMore quotes
Capital Gearing Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company's primary investment objective is to preserve shareholder's wealth. The Company's secondary investment objective is to grow shareholder's real wealth. Its asset allocations are into index-linked government bonds, conventional government bonds, preference shares/corporate debt, funds/equities, cash, and gold. The Company's funds/equities include property, equities, infrastructure, loans & junk bonds, energy equity, and private equity / hedge. CG Asset Management Limited is the investment manager of the Company.
SectorInvestment Trusts
Calendar
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-8.24%
|1 282 M $
|-4.50%
|11 742 M $
|-0.63%
|5 573 M $
|+10.29%
|3 612 M $
|+36.58%
|3 517 M $
|-17.87%
|3 114 M $
|+1.06%
|2 614 M $
|-5.69%
|2 492 M $
|+14.35%
|2 414 M $
|-5.77%
|2 359 M $