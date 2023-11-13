Capital Gearing Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company's primary investment objective is to preserve shareholder's wealth. The Company's secondary investment objective is to grow shareholder's real wealth. Its asset allocations are into index-linked government bonds, conventional government bonds, preference shares/corporate debt, funds/equities, cash, and gold. The Company's funds/equities include property, equities, infrastructure, loans & junk bonds, energy equity, and private equity / hedge. CG Asset Management Limited is the investment manager of the Company.

Sector Investment Trusts