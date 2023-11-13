Stock CGT CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C
PDF Report : Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Stock price

Equities

CGT

GB0001738615

Investment Trusts

Delayed London Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 06:21:28 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c 5-day change 1st Jan Change
4,545.00 GBX +1.68% +1.79% -7.24%
08:53am Capital Gearing Trust's Loss Narrows in Fiscal H1 MT
Oct. 31 Capital Gearing Trust seeks permission to reclassify account AN
Financials

Sales 2023 -43.51 M -53.30 M Sales 2024 * - Capitalization 1,242 M 1,522 M
Net income 2023 -51.00 M -62.48 M Net income 2024 * - EV / Sales 2023
-28,2x
Net cash position 2023 13.77 M 16.86 M Net cash position 2024 * - 0 EV / Sales 2024 * -
P/E ratio 2023
-22,9x
P/E ratio 2024 *
Employees -
Yield 2023
1,27%
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 93.44%
Chart Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

Capital Gearing Trust's Loss Narrows in Fiscal H1 MT
Capital Gearing Trust seeks permission to reclassify account AN
Capital Gearing Trust Seeks Court Approval to Reclassify Share Premium Account MT
Transcript : Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 04, 2023 CI
Yearly payment FA
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Capital Gearing Trust net asset value falls annually but payout up AN
Capital Gearing Trust Swings to Loss in FY23; Investment Income Up MT
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Appoints Ravi Anand as A Non-Executive Director, with Effect from 1 August 2023 CI
Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C Proposes Final Ordinary Dividend for the Year Ended 31 March 2023, Payable on 10 July 2023 CI
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 3,375,023 shares, representing 14.99% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on July 12, 2022. CI
Capital Gearing Director Matterson buys GBP75,000 in shares AN
Capital Gearing Trust turns to interim loss as markets stay volatile AN
Capital Gearing Trust Slips to Red in Fiscal H1 After Losses on Investments MT
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022 CI
Press releases Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Half-year Report PR
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares PR
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet PR
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares PR
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares PR
Quotes and Performance

1 day+0.58%
1 week+0.69%
Current month+2.30%
1 month-1.30%
3 months-0.64%
6 months-4.34%
Current year-8.24%
Highs and lows

1 week
4 375.00
Extreme 4375
4 510.00
1 month
4 325.00
Extreme 4325
4 610.00
Current year
4 325.00
Extreme 4325
5 010.00
1 year
4 325.00
Extreme 4325
5 030.00
3 years
4 325.00
Extreme 4325
5 330.00
5 years
3 780.50
Extreme 3780.5
5 330.00
10 years
3 030.00
Extreme 3030
5 330.00
Managers and Directors - Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

Managers TitleAgeSince
Alastair Robert Laing CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 46 2013
Chris Clothier DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 43 -
Peter Spiller CIO
 Chief Investment Officer 75 -
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Jean Matterson CHM
 Chairman 67 2015
Robert Archibald BRD
 Director/Board Member 64 2015
Alastair Robert Laing CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 46 2013
ETFs positioned on Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
XTRACKERS FTSE 250 ETF 1D ETF Xtrackers FTSE 250 ETF 1D
0.35% 32 M€ +0.07% -
HSBC FTSE 250 UCITS ETF - GBP ETF HSBC FTSE 250 UCITS ETF - GBP
0.35% 49 M€ -4.44% -
VANGUARD FTSE 250 UCITS ETF ETF Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF
0.35% 1,455 M€ -1.16%
VANGUARD FTSE 250 UCITS ETF - ACC - GBP ETF Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF - Acc - GBP
0.35% 303 M€ -2.69% -
ISHARES FTSE 250 UCITS ETF - GBP ETF iShares FTSE 250 UCITS ETF - GBP
0.35% 796 M€ -4.56%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 4,545.00 +1.68% 28 700
23-11-10 4,470.00 -0.11% 29,300
23-11-09 4,475.00 -0.11% 46,297
23-11-08 4,480.00 0.00% 50,748
23-11-07 4,480.00 +0.34% 70,546

Delayed Quote London Stock Exchange, November 13, 2023 at 06:13 am EST

Company Profile

Capital Gearing Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company's primary investment objective is to preserve shareholder's wealth. The Company's secondary investment objective is to grow shareholder's real wealth. Its asset allocations are into index-linked government bonds, conventional government bonds, preference shares/corporate debt, funds/equities, cash, and gold. The Company's funds/equities include property, equities, infrastructure, loans & junk bonds, energy equity, and private equity / hedge. CG Asset Management Limited is the investment manager of the Company.
Sector
Investment Trusts
Calendar
2024-01-10 - Investor Meeting - Review & Outlook Webinar
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
Sector Investment Trusts

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C Stock Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c
-8.24% 1 282 M $
SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Stock Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc
-4.50% 11 742 M $
F&C INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Stock F&C Investment Trust PLC
-0.63% 5 573 M $
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC Stock Alliance Trust PLC
+10.29% 3 612 M $
POLAR CAPITAL TECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC Stock Polar Capital Technology Trust plc
+36.58% 3 517 M $
RIT CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC Stock RIT Capital Partners Plc
-17.87% 3 114 M $
THE MONKS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Stock The Monks Investment Trust PLC
+1.06% 2 614 M $
SMITHSON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Stock Smithson Investment Trust PLC
-5.69% 2 492 M $
JPMORGAN GLOBAL GROWTH & INCOME PLC Stock JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc
+14.35% 2 414 M $
THE CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Stock The City of London Investment Trust plc
-5.77% 2 359 M $
Investment Trusts
