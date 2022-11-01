Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:20 2022-11-01 am EDT
4899.98 GBX   +0.10%
05:21aCapital Gearing Trust Plc - Blocklisting Six-Monthly Return
PR
10/31Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
10/28Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Blocklisting Six-Monthly Return

11/01/2022 | 05:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”)

LEI:                     213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:                   1 November 2022

Block Listing Six-Monthly Return

1. Name of company:

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

2. Name of scheme:

Shares issued by an investment trust

3. Period of return:

From: 1 May 2022 to 31 October 2022

4. Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:

1,495,830 ordinary shares of 25p each

5. The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the

date of the last return:

4,344,000 ordinary shares of 25p each

6. Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:

4,380,023 ordinary shares of 25p each

(A further 14,290 Ordinary shares of 25p each lapsed on 16 June 2022 under the previous Blocklisting application)

7. Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

1,445,517 ordinary shares of 25p each

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C
05:21aCapital Gearing Trust Plc - Blocklisting Six-Monthly Return
PR
10/31Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
10/28Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
10/27Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
10/26Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
10/25Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
10/25Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
10/21Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
10/21Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Report
PR
10/20Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
More news