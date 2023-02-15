Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

|Notification of Transactions by
|Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
|Persons Closely Associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jean K Matterson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|b)
|LEI
|213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares
|
|Identification code
|GB0001738615
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|£48.85
|1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
|1,500
|
|- Price
|£73,275
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15/02/2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON