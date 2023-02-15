Advanced search
    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:42:05 2023-02-15 am EST
4876.60 GBX   +0.34%
07:46aCapital Gearing Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02/07Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet
PR
02/06Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

02/15/2023 | 07:46am EST
Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Jean K Matterson
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC
b) LEI 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares
Identification code GB0001738615
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
£48.85 1,500
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 1,500
- Price £73,275
e) Date of the transaction 15/02/2023
f) Place of the transaction XLON

© PRNewswire 2023
