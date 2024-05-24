LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
Date: 24 May 2024
Dividend Declaration
The Board of Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. has proposed a dividend for the Company's financial year ended 31 March 2024 of 78 pence per Ordinary share, subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting. The dividend will be paid on 5 July 2024 to shareholders on the register on 7 June 2024. The ex-dividend date will be 6 June 2024.
This announcement corrects the record date which was reported as 6 June 2024 in the Annual Results announcement made earlier today.
