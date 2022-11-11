Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Half-year Results 11/11/2022 | 02:01am EST Send by mail :

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53 Date: 11 November 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") Announcement of the Half-Year Financial Report for the six months ended 30 September 2022 Chairman's Statement Overview The last six months have witnessed significant headwinds for markets. A combination of rising inflation, geopolitical events, and global economic shifts, and all their associated consequences, have had a bearing on performance in both equity and bond markets. There has been considerable volatility in all asset classes, which the Manager has endeavoured to mitigate. It is no surprise that offsetting the effects of this entirely has proved impossible in the recent six-month period. The downside to the Company’s share price and net asset value has been limited in relative terms, but is nevertheless disappointing given the outstanding record of the Company over most periods since its inception some 40 years ago. At the half year to 30 September 2022, the net asset value per share was 4,798.4p, compared to 5,025.1p at 31 March 2022. This represents a total return of -3.5% over the past six months and -1.8% over the past 12 months, which, whilst disappointing in absolute terms, is a relatively satisfactory result when compared to overall market declines. The Company does not have a formal benchmark, other than the general aim of beating RPI over the medium term and bearing comparison with the MSCI UK Index over the medium to longer term. Not surprisingly, the Company has not been able to beat the significant six month’s rise in RPI of 7.4%. As a UK equity market return comparator, the performance of the Company’s net asset value has been less than the fall of 5.8% in the MSCI UK Index over the past six months. The Company’s returns over the last six months have been boosted by the weak performance of sterling against the dollar as 50% of the Company’s assets are invested overseas, and of these, 25% are dollar denominated. Since 30 September, the net asset value has recovered to 4,859p as at 9 November 2022. With an all-time high in net asset value per share of 5,076p on 18 August 2022, it demonstrates how volatile markets have been in recent months. The demand for the Company’s shares has continued unabated, and net assets have grown to £1.232 billion at period end. Activity under the Discount Control Policy (‘DCP’) was all share issuance. The Company bought back no shares during the period but remains committed to do so if needs arise. Our DCP continues to work well and has provided liquidity in the market for both buyers, and potential sellers, of the Company’s shares, as well as covering the costs of DCP and contributing to capital performance. As the Company increases in size, the ongoing charges ratio (‘OCR’) has fallen to an annualised forecast 0.47% from 0.52% as at the year end. Investment Performance Market weakness brings opportunities. Investment trust discounts have widened, bond yields have risen, and sterling has been noticeably weak. The Manager sold some ETFs and used the opportunity to increase exposure to investment trusts on wide discounts, not seen for a while. They have not increased their equity exposure but would consider doing so, but only if equities were to decline further. Over the last six months, inflation-linked securities – both government bond and infrastructure asset classes - have performed relatively well, with the latter benefitting from higher power prices, albeit first half strength gave way to weakness towards the end of the period. Value is emerging in credit markets, and the Manager also added to conventional bonds. On the downside, the property holdings have been disappointing and the largest detractor from performance, but the Company did benefit from the takeover of one investee company. Exposure to this asset class has been slowly reduced. The Manager continues to seek out value and there are opportunities in volatile markets to acquire oversold assets, which the Company has plenty of liquidity to do – when the time, pricing and opportunities are right. Corporate Update The Company currently has four independent non-executive directors. In September 2022, the Board undertook an external evaluation, which rated the current composition and performance of the Board “very highly”. We will shortly initiate a search, through an independent consultant, for a fifth member of the Board to address succession planning. We hope to find a candidate who will bring further experience and additional skills and diversity to the Board. As a FTSE 250 company, we are mindful of meeting corporate governance guidelines and regulatory requirements. Outlook The very end of September 2022, coinciding with our reporting date, proved to be a particularly weak time in both bond and equity markets, but the long-term performance of the Company remains robust. In early April, the Company celebrated its 40th Anniversary under Peter Spiller and his team, with only one (marginally) down year in that period. Considering over that time, we had the ‘dotcom boom and bust’, the Global Financial Crisis, taper tantrums, emerging markets regression, a number of interruptions in UK equity markets, and other significant economic events that sent markets reeling, this is a very creditable achievement. But, it may be that this year proves to be another year when the Company will struggle to make a positive return. With UK inflation looking to be more embedded than perhaps the Bank of England anticipated, beating RPI represents a considerable challenge in the short-term. At the present time, the Manager retains a cautious stance. It is our belief that markets will remain volatile for a while until the inflation outlook, and consequent interest rate rises, become clearer. Markets remain very febrile, and liquidity is poor. Central banks are constrained in what they can do, but they remain committed to curbing inflation, as well as shrinking their balance sheets, without tipping economies into recession. This is a difficult balancing act. Corporate profits are under pressure as limited growth slows and input costs rise. We expect the rate of inflation to reduce in the near term, but we are unlikely to go back to a low inflation, low interest rate environment again in the near term. The current environment feels more like the 1970s, with protectionism rather than globalisation, persistent higher inflation, and fiscal ineptitude to the fore. However, even if near term prospects for the investment outlook give cause for concern, we believe that there are opportunities emerging in markets as valuations correct. We remain committed to outperforming RPI over a three-to-five year time horizon, and thereby protecting the real value of our shareholders’ investment, as well as competing with UK equity returns over the longer term. For and on behalf of the Board Jean Matterson Chairman 11 November 2022 Investment Manager’s Report Investment Review “I can’t eat an iPad” heckled an audience member at the New York Federal Reserve Governor during a 2011 speech. Bill Dudley was trying to explain how rising food prices had been offset by the falling cost of technology. It is a great shame that, to paraphrase, “you can’t eat relative performance”. The six months to 30 September 2022 was a challenging period to navigate for a long only manager, with both the investment trust index and the sterling aggregate bond indices down -13.6% and -19.4% respectively. Judged against those comparators, the Company’s NAV total return performance of -3.5% was creditable, although it is always disappointing to report a period of negative returns. The strongest relative performance came from the bond portfolio, which delivered a small positive return despite the backdrop of surging global bond yields. Persistent inflation has turbocharged a new interest rate rising cycle and the UK has suffered particularly badly due to policy instability. The Company’s government bond portfolio benefited from significant overseas holdings where foreign exchange gains offset the negative impact of rising yields. Where we were holding sterling bonds, they were all short duration and largely inflation linked, and thus avoided the worst of the recent gilt market implosion and benefited from high inflation accruals. Our response to the gilt market implosion and the associated weakness in sterling has been to increase our gilt holdings and sterling exposure. In the weeks around the period end, we added 5% to our UK index linked bond holdings, investing at a range of durations from the 2027’s through to the 2050’s. It is exciting to invest in long duration UK index linked bonds again after many years of being ‘priced out’. It is a natural asset for a conservative sterling investor to hold. However, our excitement is tinged with a sense of regret that recent government policy disruption will have long term negative consequences for the UK. Ironically, the worst impact of the bond market meltdown did not occur in our bond portfolios but in our property holdings (14% of the portfolio). These “bond proxy” equities that we had decided to hold in place of UK and European government bonds, lost a painful 23% of their value in the period. These falls have left property at attractive valuations but, given the high correlation between property and long bonds, we have instead focused our initial additions on long UK index linked. We anticipate picking over the wreckage of the property market in the months to come. Excluding property, our risk assets performed well, benefiting from a high weighting to the power and energy sectors. Outlook It is quite possible that we are close to a short-term peak in inflation, with many volatile components likely to pull headline inflation down over the coming months. These include food and energy, where costs remain high but have come down from their peaks earlier in the year. Many of the bottlenecks that had built up over the pandemic, such as in semiconductors and shipping, have eased or even gone into surplus. Interest rates are rising rapidly, causing demand to contract, and suggesting that the economic outlook is likely to be very weak. All of this indicates that the headline CPI figure will soon turn downwards. Indeed, the peak may already have passed in the US, where the September annualised inflation level was 8.3%, almost 1% lower than in June. However, in the same month core CPI (which strips out food and energy) continued to rise, hitting 6.6%, which is its highest level in 40 years. Wage growth is well established, underpinned by industrial action calling for higher settlements. Given these trends, it seems quite likely in the coming months that headline inflation will drop well below core CPI, giving the initial impression that inflation is under control, even though the underlying inflationary pressures in the economy remain strong. The impression of weakening inflation combined with a recessionary economic backdrop may give central banks cover to cut interest rates again at some point next year. The backdrop of falling short rates and volatile inflation which cycles above a higher average than has been normal over the last decade should be a good backdrop for index linked bonds. Interest rate volatility combined with a likely recession could well prove a headwind for equities. Thus, the portfolio remains defensively positioned with a focus on inflation protected assets. Peter Spiller Alastair Laing Christopher Clothier 11 November 2022 Interim Management Report A review of the half year and the outlook for the Company can be found in the Chairman’s Statement and the Investment Manager’s Report above. Principal Risks and Uncertainties The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company were explained in detail within the Annual Report issued in May 2022. There remain heightened uncertainties for the UK economy and financial markets, with higher levels of inflation and volatility in bond and equity market and continued geopolitical risks, impacting on energy and global trade and economic activity. The Directors continue to work with the agents and advisers to the Company to manage the risks, including any emerging risks the best they can. The Directors are not aware of any new material risks or uncertainties for the Company and its investors other than those mentioned above and in the Chairman’s Statement. Related Party Transactions Details of related party transactions are contained in the Annual Report issued in May 2022. There have been no material changes to be reported. Going Concern The Company’s investment objective and business activities, together with the main trends and factors likely to affect its development and performance are monitored continuously by the Board. The Directors believe that the Company is well placed to manage its business risks and, having reassessed the principal risks, consider it appropriate to continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the interim financial information. Statement of Directors’ Responsibilities Each Director confirms that, to the best of their knowledge: the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 104 (Interim Financial Reporting); the Half-Year Report includes a fair review of the information required by Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months of the financial year and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year) and includes a fair review of the information required by Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2.8R (disclosure of related party transactions and changes therein); and the Half-Year Report, taken as a whole, is fair balanced and understandable and provides information necessary for shareholders to access the Company’s performance, position and strategy. For and on behalf of the Board Jean Matterson Chairman 11 November 2022 Investments of the Company at 30 September 2022 The top ten investments in each asset category are listed below. £'000 % of assets Top 10 Index-Linked Government Bonds UK Treasury 0.125% 2024 111,898 8.9% USA Treasury 0.75% 2045 24,696 2.0% USA Treasury 1.375% 2044 19,998 1.6% UK Treasury 2.5% 2024 18,270 1.5% USA Treasury 0.625% 2043 16,842 1.3% Japan Government 0.1% 2029 15,621 1.2% USA Treasury 0.125% 2026 13,982 1.1% USA Treasury 0.125% 2026 13,673 1.1% UK Treasury 0.125% 2029 12,385 1.0% Canada Government 2% 2041 11,629 0.9% 258,994 20.6% Top 10 Conventional Government Bonds UK Treasury 31/01/2024 10,978 0.9% Japan Treasury 01/12/2022 10,528 0.8% Sweden (Kingdom of) 13/11/2023 10,445 0.8% UK Treasury 28/11/2022 9,956 0.8% Japan Treasury 04/11/2022 9,287 0.7% Japan Treasury 10/03/2023 6,197 0.5% Japan Treasury 24/10/2022 6,191 0.5% UK Treasury 31/10/2022 5,989 0.5% UK Treasury 10/10/2022 4,997 0.4% UK Treasury 24/10/2022 4,994 0.4% 79,562 6.3% Top 10 Preference Shares / Corporate Debt MPT Operating Partnership 2.55% 2023 (corporate debt) 5,849 0.5% National Grid 4.1875% 2022 (corporate debt) 5,695 0.5% Tesco 3.322% 2025 (corporate debt) 5,272 0.4% Unite (USAF) 3.374% 2028 (corporate debt) 5,203 0.4% Pacific National 5% 2023 (corporate debt) 4,719 0.4% Grainger 3.375% 2028 (corporate debt) 4,719 0.4% Burford Capital 5.0% 2026 (corporate debt) 4,676 0.4% JZ Capital Partners 2022 (zero dividend preference shares) 4,368 0.3% Western Power 3.625% 2023 (corporate debt) 4,119 0.3% Yorkshire Water 3.75% 2046 (corporate debt) 3,901 0.3% 48,521 3.9% Top 10 Funds / Equities iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened UCITS ETF 45,034 3.6% SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF 39,136 3.1% Grainger 19,295 1.5% Vonovia 18,741 1.5% Greencoat UK Wind 17,553 1.4% North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust 14,351 1.1% Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources UCITS ETF 9,894 0.8% Aker Asa 9,800 0.8% PRS REIT 9,414 0.8% Finsbury Growth & Income Trust 9,351 0.8% 192,569 15.4% Gold Wisdomtree Physical Swiss Gold 12,429 1.0% Other investments 619,415 49.4% Cash 42,578 3.4% Total 1,254,068 100.0% Income Statement 6 months ended 30 September 2022 (unaudited) Revenue Capital Total £’000 £’000 £’000 Net (losses)/gains on investments - (59,969) (59,969) Net currency gains - 131 131 Investment income (note 2) 12,711 - 12,711 Gross return 12,711 (59,838) (47,127) Investment management fee (2,247) - (2,247) Other expenses (482) - (482) Net return before tax 9,982 (59,838) (49,856) Tax charge on net return (656) - (656)

Net return attributable to equity shareholders

9,326

(59,838)

(50,512) Net return per

Ordinary Share (note 3)

39.75p

(255.07)p

(215.32)p



Income Statement 6 months ended 5 October 2021 (unaudited) Revenue Capital Total £’000 £’000 £’000 Net gains on investments - 42,713 42,713 Net currency gains - 147 147 Investment income (note 2) 7,261 - 7,261 Gross return 7,261 42,860 50,121 Investment management fee (1,646) - (1,646) Other expenses (345) - (345) Net return before tax 5,270 42,860 48,130 Tax charge on net return (218) - (218)

Net return attributable to equity shareholders

5,052

42,860

47,912 Net return per

Ordinary Share (note 3)

32.60p

276.55p

309.15p

Income Statement Period ended 31 March 2022 (audited) Revenue Capital Total £’000 £’000 £’000 Net gains on investments - 57,875 57,875 Net currency gains - 530 530 Investment income (note 2) 14,677 - 14,677 Gross return 14,677 58,405 73,082 Investment management fee (3,627) - (3,627) Other expenses (727) - (727) Net return before tax 10,323 58,405 68,728 Tax charge on net return (510) - (510)

Net return attributable to equity shareholders

9,813

58,405

68,218 Net return per

Ordinary Share (note 3)

56.81p

338.14p

394.95p The total column of this statement represents the Income Statement of the Company. The Revenue return and Capital return columns are supplementary to this and are prepared under guidance issued by the Association of Investment Companies. All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. There are no gains or losses other than those recognised in the Income Statement. Statement of Changes in Equity (unaudited) for the six months ended 30 September 2022



Called-up share capital



Share premium account



Capital redemption reserve





Capital

reserve*





Revenue reserve







Total £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Balance at 1 April 2022 5,223 816,009 16 216,783 11,804 1,049,835 Net return attributable to equity shareholders and total comprehensive income for the period - - - (59,838) 9,326 (50,512) New shares issued (note 6) 1,198 242,390 - - - 243,588 Dividends paid (note 4) - - - - (10,558) (10,558) Total transactions with owners recognised directly in equity 1,198 242,390 - - (10,558) 233,030 Balance at 30 September 2022 6,421 1,058,399 16 156,945 10,572 1,232,353 for the six months ended 5 October 2021



Called-up share capital



Share premium account



Capital redemption reserve





Capital

reserve*





Revenue reserve







Total £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Balance at 6 April 2021 3,453 463,437 16 158,378 8,762 634,046 Net return attributable to equity shareholders and total comprehensive income for the period - - - 42,860 5,052 47,912 New shares issued (note 6) 848 166,142 - - - 166,990 Dividends paid (note 4) - - - - (6,771) (6,771) Total transactions with owners recognised directly in equity 848 166,142 - - (6,771) 160,219 Balance at 5 October 2021 4,301 629,579 16 201,238 7,043 842,177 *As at 30 September 2022, £172,617,000 (5 October 2021: £138,789,000 and 31 March 2022: £159,561,000) of the capital reserve, together with the revenue reserve, are regarded as being available for distribution. Unrealised capital gains are not available for distribution. Statement of Financial Position (unaudited) at 30 September 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 30 September 2022 5 October 2021 31 March

2021 £’000 £’000 £’000 Fixed assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 1,211,490 821,995 991,893 Current assets Debtors 8,045 4,523 15,386 Cash at bank and in hand 42,578 18,904 50,611 50,623 23,427 65,997 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (29,760) (3,245) (8,055) Net current assets 20,863 20,182 57,942 Total assets less current liabilities 1,232,353 842,177 1,049,835 Capital and reserves Called-up share capital 6,421 4,301 5,223 Share premium account 1,058,399 629,579 816,009 Capital redemption reserve 16 16 16 Capital reserve 156,945 201,238 216,783 Revenue reserve 10,572 7,043 11,804 Total equity shareholders’ funds 1,232,353 842,177 1,049,835 Net asset value per Ordinary Share 4,798.4p 4,894.6p 5,025.1p The Half-Year Financial Report for the six months ended 30 September 2022 was approved by the Board of Directors on 11 November 2022 and signed on its behalf by: Jean Matterson Chairman 11 November 2022 Cash Flow Statement (unaudited) for the six months ended 30 September 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 6 months ended

30 September 2022 6 months ended

5 October 2021 Period

ended

31 March

2022 £’000 £’000 £’000 Net cash inflow from operating activities (note 5) 7,767 5,212 9,759 Payments to acquire investments (522,583) (413,107) (833,682) Receipts from sale of investments 264,802 230,037 496,426 Net cash outflow from investing activities (257,781) (183,070) (337,256) Equity dividends paid (10,558) (6,771) (6,771) Proceeds from the issue of Ordinary shares 253,075 166,518 348,313 Cost of shares issues (536) (227) (676) Net cash inflow from financing activities 241,981 159,520 340,866 (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (8,033) (18,338) 13,369 Cash and cash equivalents at start of period 50,611 37,242 37,242 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 42,578 18,904 50,611 Notes to the Financial Statements 1 Basis of preparation The condensed Financial Statements for the six months to 30 September 2022 comprise the Income Statement, the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Financial Position and the Cash Flow Statement, together with the notes set out below. They have been prepared in accordance with FRS 104 ‘Interim Financial Reporting’, the AIC’s Statement of Recommended Practice issued in July 2022 (“SORP”), UK Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“UK GAAP”) and using the same accounting policies as set out in the Company’s Annual Report and Accounts at 31 March 2022. 2 Investment income (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 6 months

ended

30 September

2022 6 months

ended

5 October

2021 Period

ended

31 March

2022 £’000 £’000 £’000 Income from investments Interest from UK bonds 2,570 900 1,584 Income from UK equity and non-equity investments 6,375 3,138 8,163 Interest from overseas bonds 1,505 1,055 2,083 Income from overseas equity and non-equity investments 2,261 2,168 2,847 Total income 12,711 7,261 14,677 3 Net return per Ordinary share The calculation of return per Ordinary share is based on results after tax divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period of 23,459,021 (5 October 2021: 15,497,952, 31 March 2022: 17,272,426). The revenue, capital and total return per Ordinary share is shown in the Income Statement. 4 Dividends paid (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 6 months ended

30 September

2022 6 months ended

5 October

2021 Period

ended

31 March

2022 £’000 £’000 £’000 2021 dividend paid 16 July 2021 (45.0p per share) - 6,771 6,771 2022 dividend paid 15 July 2022 (46.0p per share) 10,558 - - 5 Reconciliation of net return before tax to net cash inflow from operating activities (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 6 months

ended

30 September

2022 6 months

ended

5 October

2021 Period

ended

31 March

2022 £’000 £’000 £’000 Net return before tax (49,856) 48,130 68,728 Less capital loss/(gain) before tax 59,838 (42,860) (58,405) Decrease/(increase) in prepayments 28 7 (32) Increase in accruals and deferred income 102 106 349 Overseas withholding tax paid (59) (25) (44) Increase in recoverable paid tax (10) - (3) UK Corporation tax paid (243) - (596) Increase in dividends receivable (307) (138) (228) Increase in accrued interest (1,857) (155) (540) Realised gains on foreign currency transactions 131 147 530 Net cash inflow from operating activities 7,767 5,212 9,759 6 Ordinary Shares During the period the Company issued 4,790,460 new Ordinary shares of 25p each for proceeds totalling £243,588,000 and no Ordinary shares were issued from treasury (six months to 5 October 2021: 3,393,039 new Ordinary shares of 25p each issued for proceeds totalling £166,990,000 and no Ordinary shares were issued from treasury, period to 31 March 2022: 7,078,862 new Ordinary shares of 25p each issued for proceeds totalling £354,342,000 and no Ordinary shares were issued from treasury). During the period the Company did not repurchase any Ordinary shares (six months to 5 October 2021 and period to 31 March 2022: nil). At 30 September 2022 no Ordinary shares were held in treasury (5 October 2021 and 31 March 2022: nil). At 30 September 2022, there were 25,682,435 Ordinary shares in issue (5 October 2021: 17,206,152, 31 March 2022: 20,891,975). 7 Fair value of financial assets and liabilities Financial Reporting Standard 102 requires an entity to classify fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements. The fair value hierarchy has the following levels: Level 1: valued using unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets; Level 2: valued using observable inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1; and Level 3: valued using inputs that are unobservable and are valued by the Directors using International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation (‘IPEV’) guidelines, such as earnings multiples, recent transactions and net assets, which equate to their fair values. The financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value in the Statement of Financial Position are grouped into the fair value hierarchy at 30 September 2022 as follows: Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

Level 1

£000

Level 2

£000

Level 3

£000 2022

Total

£000 Quoted securities 1,204,525 6,190 – 1,210,715 Delisted equities – – 775 775 Net fair value 1,204,525 6,190 775 1,211,490 8 General information

The financial information contained in this Half-Year Report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the half-years ended 5 October 2021 and 30 September 2022 have not been audited. The abridged financial information for the period ended 31 March 2022 has been extracted from the Company’s statutory accounts for that period, which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the Auditors on those accounts was unqualified and did not contain a statement under either section 498(2) or section 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006. Enquiries: Juniper Partners Limited Company Secretary Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

