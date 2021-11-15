Log in
    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/15 11:35:13 am
5130 GBX   -0.19%
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

11/15/2021 | 11:56am EST
Capital Gearing Trust plc

To:                       PR Newswire

From:                  Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                      213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:                   15 November 2021

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 15 November 2021 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 42,000 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,140.238p pence per share.

The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 18,157,721 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 18,157,721.

Following this issue, the Company now has the ability to issue a further 3,716,409 Ordinary shares.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


