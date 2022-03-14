Log in
    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/14 12:35:09 pm
5100 GBX   -0.20%
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

03/14/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
Capital Gearing Trust plc

To:                          PR Newswire

From:                    Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                         213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:                     14 March 2022

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 14 March 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 36,700 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,113.817 pence per share.

The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 20,266,550 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 20,266,550.

Following this issue, the Company now has the ability to issue a further 1,607,580 Ordinary shares.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


