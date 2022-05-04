Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c
  News
  Summary
    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/04 11:35:22 am EDT
5120.00 GBX
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

05/04/2022 | 11:58am EDT
Capital Gearing Trust plc

To:                       PR Newswire

From:                  Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                      213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:                   04 May 2022

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 04 May 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 32,000 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 5,118 pence per share.

The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 21,807,080 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 21,807,080.

Following this issue, the Company now has the ability to issue a further 4,254,545 Ordinary shares.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


