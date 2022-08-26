Log in
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

08/26/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
Capital Gearing Trust plc
To: PR Newswire
From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 26 August 2022
ISSUE OF EQUITY
On 26 August 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 54,800 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,165.117 pence per share.
The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 25,190,207 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 25,190,207.
Following this issue, the Company now has the ability to issue a further 3,028,547 Ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Enquiries: 0131 378 0500

