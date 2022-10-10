Advanced search
    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:23 2022-10-10 am EDT
4861.30 GBX   -0.49%
11:31aCapital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
10/07Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
10/07Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet
PR
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

10/10/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Capital Gearing Trust plc
To: PR Newswire
From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 10 October 2022
ISSUE OF EQUITY
On 10 October 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 17,633 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 4,882 pence per share.
The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 25,710,168 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 25,710,168.
Following this issue, the Company now has the ability to issue a further 2,508,586 Ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Enquiries: 0131 378 0500

