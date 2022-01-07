Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
  Report
01/07 01:50:45 pm
5105.0000 GBX   -0.29%
08:08aCapital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update
PR
08:02aCapital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet
PR
01/06Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

01/07/2022 | 08:02am EST
Capital Gearing Trust plc (“the Company”)

To:                   PR Newswire

From:               Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:               7 January 2022

Monthly Factsheet

The monthly factsheet for December 2021 is now available on the Company’s website at:

http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

It is also available directly via the following link:

Monthly Factsheet: https://bit.ly/3q1vadw

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Note: The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.


