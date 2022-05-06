Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/06 08:33:46 am EDT
5124.35 GBX   +0.87%
08:31aCapital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet
PR
05/05Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
05/05Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Blocklisting Six Monthly Return
PR
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

05/06/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Capital Gearing Trust plc (“the Company”)

To:                   PR Newswire

From:              Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:               6 May 2022

Monthly Factsheet

The monthly factsheet for April 2022 is now available on the Company’s website at:

http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

It is also available directly via the following link:

Monthly Factsheet: https://bit.ly/3sgNXSX

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Note: The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.


