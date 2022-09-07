Log in
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

09/07/2022 | 09:19am EDT
Capital Gearing Trust plc (“the Company”)

LEI:        213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:        7 September 2022

Monthly Factsheet

The monthly factsheet for August 2022 is now available on the Company’s website at:

http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

It is also available directly via the following link:

https://bit.ly/3Blsptg

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Note: The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.


