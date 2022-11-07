Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:40 2022-11-07 am EST
4945.00 GBX   -0.10%
10:47aCapital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet
PR
11/02Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
11/01Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

11/07/2022 | 10:47am EST
Capital Gearing Trust plc (“the Company”)

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 7 November 2022

Monthly Factsheet

The monthly factsheet for October 2022 is now available on the Company’s website at:

http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

It is also available directly via the following link:

https://bit.ly/3UukbWq

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Note: The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.


© PRNewswire 2022
