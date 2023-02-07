Advanced search
    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:46:54 2023-02-07 am EST
4975.02 GBX   -0.20%
10:36aCapital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet
PR
02/06Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
01/23Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Report
PR
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

02/07/2023 | 10:36am EST
Capital Gearing Trust plc (“the Company”)

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:                     7 February 2023

Monthly Factsheet

The monthly factsheet for January 2023 is now available on the Company’s website at:

http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

It is also available directly via the following link:

http://bit.ly/3I1x3jr

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Note: The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.


