  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
09:23:01 2023-04-06
4749.97 GBX   -0.21%
09:25aCapital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet
PR
03:01aCapital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update
PR
03/29Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

04/06/2023 | 09:25am EDT
Capital Gearing Trust plc (“the Company”)

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:                     6 April 2023

Monthly Factsheet

The monthly factsheet for March 2023 is now available on the Company’s website at:

http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

It is also available directly via the following link:

http://bit.ly/3zFoqpT

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Note: The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.


