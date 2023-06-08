Advanced search
    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
2023-06-08
4609.50 GBX   -0.01%
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

06/08/2023 | 03:30am EDT
Capital Gearing Trust plc (“the Company”)

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:                   8 June 2023

Monthly Factsheet

The monthly factsheet for May 2023 is now available on the Company’s website at:

http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

It is also available directly via the following link:

https://bit.ly/3Nl3nk9

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Note: The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.


