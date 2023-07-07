CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 30 June 2023, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.60% Pershing Square Holdings 0.44% AVI Global Trust 0.36% Residential Secure Income 0.33% BBGI Global Infrastructure 0.24% RIT Capital Partners 0.17% UIL Zero Div Pref 2024 0.11% Total 2.25%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 30 June 2023, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024 10.76% UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2029 5.49% iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened ETF 4.02% US Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 2043 2.90% SPDR MSCI Europe Energy ETF 2.60% US Treasury 0.75% Index-Linked 2045 2.03% UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026 1.93% Sweden (Kingdom of) 1.5% 2023 1.87% US Treasury 0.375% Index-Linked 2044 1.62% UK Treasury 2.5% Index-Linked 2024 1.59% Total 34.81%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

