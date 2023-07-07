CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Quarterly Portfolio Update
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 30 June 2023, it held the
following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do
not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total
assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
Name
Percentage of net assets
GCP Infrastructure Investments
0.60%
Pershing Square Holdings
0.44%
AVI Global Trust
0.36%
Residential Secure Income
0.33%
BBGI Global Infrastructure
0.24%
RIT Capital Partners
0.17%
UIL Zero Div Pref 2024
0.11%
Total
2.25%
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 30 June 2023, the ten
largest investments were as follows:
Name
Percentage of net assets
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024
10.76%
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2029
5.49%
iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened ETF
4.02%
US Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 2043
2.90%
SPDR MSCI Europe Energy ETF
2.60%
US Treasury 0.75% Index-Linked 2045
2.03%
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026
1.93%
Sweden (Kingdom of) 1.5% 2023
1.87%
US Treasury 0.375% Index-Linked 2044
1.62%
UK Treasury 2.5% Index-Linked 2024
1.59%
Total
34.81%
There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the
Company's portfolio.
It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.
Enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com