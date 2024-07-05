CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.
(the "Company")
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Quarterly Portfolio Update
The Company announces that, as at 30 June 2024, it held the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|RIT Capital Partners
|0.84
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|0.72
|BBGI Global Infrastructure
|0.50
|Residential Secure Income
|0.30
|UIL Zero Div Pref 2024
|0.26
|AVI Global Trust
|0.25
|Pershing Square Holdings
|0.16
|Total
|3.03
The Company also announces that, as at 30 June 2024, the ten largest investments were as follows:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2028
|6.64
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026
|4.75
|UK Treasury 2.5% Index-Linked 2024
|4.68
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2029
|4.03
|iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened ETF
|4.01
|US Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 2043
|3.92
|Sweden Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026
|2.68
|Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS
|2.51
|US Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026
|1.93
|SPDR MSCI Europe Energy ETF
|1.84
|Total
|36.99
There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the Company's portfolio.
It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.
Enquiries:
Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com