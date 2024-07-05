CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

The Company announces that, as at 30 June 2024, it held the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

NamePercentage of net assets
RIT Capital Partners0.84
GCP Infrastructure Investments0.72
BBGI Global Infrastructure0.50
Residential Secure Income0.30
UIL Zero Div Pref 20240.26
AVI Global Trust0.25
Pershing Square Holdings0.16
Total3.03

 The Company also announces that, as at 30 June 2024, the ten largest investments were as follows:

NamePercentage of net assets
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20286.64
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20264.75
UK Treasury 2.5% Index-Linked 20244.68
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20294.03
iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened ETF4.01
US Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 20433.92
Sweden Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20262.68
Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS2.51
US Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20261.93
SPDR MSCI Europe Energy ETF1.84
Total36.99

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

Enquiries:

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com