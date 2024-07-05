CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

The Company announces that, as at 30 June 2024, it held the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets RIT Capital Partners 0.84 GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.72 BBGI Global Infrastructure 0.50 Residential Secure Income 0.30 UIL Zero Div Pref 2024 0.26 AVI Global Trust 0.25 Pershing Square Holdings 0.16 Total 3.03

The Company also announces that, as at 30 June 2024, the ten largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2028 6.64 UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026 4.75 UK Treasury 2.5% Index-Linked 2024 4.68 UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2029 4.03 iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened ETF 4.01 US Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 2043 3.92 Sweden Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026 2.68 Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS 2.51 US Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026 1.93 SPDR MSCI Europe Energy ETF 1.84 Total 36.99

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

Enquiries:

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com