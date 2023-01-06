Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:13 2023-01-06 am EST
4956.50 GBX   +0.03%
2022Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Approval of Block Listing
PR
2022Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
2022Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

01/06/2023 | 05:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 31 December 2022, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets
GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.71%
Residential Secure Income 0.41%
Pershing Square Holdings 0.36%
AVI Global Trust 0.33%
UIL Zero Div Pref 2024 0.07%
Total 1.88%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 31 December 2022, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024 9.61%
iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened ETF 3.43%
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2029 3.36%
US Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 2043 2.83%
SPDR MSCI Europe Energy ETF 2.36%
US Treasury 0.75% Index-Linked 2045 1.87%
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026 1.75%
Lyxor Stoxx Europe 600 Basic Resources ETF 1.52%
US Treasury 0.375% Index-Linked 2044 1.49%
UK Treasury 2.5% Index-Linked 2024 1.47%
Total 29.69%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C
2022Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Approval of Block Listing
PR
2022Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
2022Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
2022Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
2022Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Block Listing Application
PR
2022Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Publication of Prospectus
PR
2022Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
2022Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
2022Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
2022Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet
PR
More news