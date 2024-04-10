Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Quarterly Portfolio Update
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 31 March 2024, it held the
following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do
not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total
assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
Name
Percentage of net assets
GCP Infrastructure Investments
0.61%
RIT Capital Partners
0.60%
BBGI Global Infrastructure
0.46%
AVI Global Trust
0.38%
Residential Secure Income
0.31%
Pershing Square Holdings
0.20%
UIL Zero Div Pref 2024
0.20%
Total
2.76%
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 31 March 2024, the ten
largest investments were as follows:
Name
Percentage of net assets
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2029
8.42%
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2028
7.49%
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026
4.43%
iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened ETF
4.12%
US Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 2043
3.08%
Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS
2.29%
Sweden Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026
1.97%
SPDR MSCI Europe Energy ETF
1.68%
US Treasury 0.75% Index-Linked 2045
1.65%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies
1.51%
Total
36.64%
There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the
Company's portfolio.
It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Email: cosec@junipartners.com
Enquiries: 0131 378 0500