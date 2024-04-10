Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

 

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 31 March 2024, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

 

Name

Percentage of net assets

GCP Infrastructure Investments

0.61%

RIT Capital Partners

0.60%

BBGI Global Infrastructure

0.46%

AVI Global Trust

0.38%

Residential Secure Income

0.31%

Pershing Square Holdings

0.20%

UIL Zero Div Pref 2024

0.20%

Total

2.76%

 

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 31 March 2024, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

 

Name

Percentage of net assets

UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2029

8.42%

UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2028

7.49%

UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026

4.43%

iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened ETF

4.12%

US Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 2043

3.08%

Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS

2.29%

Sweden Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026

1.97%

SPDR MSCI Europe Energy ETF

1.68%

US Treasury 0.75% Index-Linked 2045

1.65%

North Atlantic Smaller Companies

1.51%

Total

36.64%

 

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

 

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

 

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: cosec@junipartners.com

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500

 