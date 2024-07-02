The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Tuesday, 2 July 2024 all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.
Resolutions
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
Total Votes Cast
VotesWithheld*
1. To receive the audited financial statements and the directors and auditors reports thereon for the year ended 31 March 2024.
6,110,544
99.99
713
0.01
6,111,257
5,239
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2024.
6,061,887
99.30
42,857
0.70
6,104,744
11,752
3. To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2024 of 78 pence per Ordinary share.
6,110,832
99.99
675
0.01
6,111,507
4,989
4. To re-elect Jean Matterson as a Director.
6,084,243
99.70
18,563
0.30
6,102,806
13,690
5. To elect Ravi Anand as a Director.
6,080,102
99.62
22,904
0.38
6,103,006
13,490
6. To re-elect Wendy Colquhoun as a Director.
6,087,624
99.75
15,382
0.25
6,103,006
13,490
7. To re-elect Paul Yates as a Director.
6,088,164
99.78
13,309
0.22
6,101,473
15,023
8. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor.
6,097,803
99.83
10,306
0.17
6,108,109
8,387
9. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors.
6,106,019
99.96
2,432
0.04
6,108,451
8,045
10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company.
6,104,674
99.91
5,377
0.09
6,110,051
6,445
11#. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares.
5,801,751
94.97
307,318
5.03
6,109,069
7,427
12#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company.
5,895,206
96.44
217,481
3.56
6,112,687
3,809
13#. That the Directors be permitted to hold General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
6,086,710
99.63
22,860
0.37
6,109,570
6,926
# - Special Resolution
* Please note that a `vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes `For' and `Against' a resolution.
Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "For" total.
At the date of the AGM, the total number of voting rights was 20,839,608.
The proxy voting figures will shortly be made available on the Company's website at www.capitalgearingtrust.com
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will also be filed at Companies House.
Capital Gearing Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company's objective is to preserve, and over time to grow shareholderâs wealth. Its asset allocations include index-linked government bonds, conventional government bonds, preference shares/corporate debt, funds/equities, cash, and gold. The Companyâs funds/equities include equities, infrastructure, property, loans & junk bonds and private equity. Its investment manager is CG Asset Management Limited.