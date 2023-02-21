Advanced search
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

02/21/2023 | 12:25pm EST
Capital Gearing Trust plc
To: PR Newswire
From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 21 February 2023
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
On 21 February 2023 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) bought 73,000 of its own Ordinary shares of 25p to be held in Treasury at a price of 4,850 pence per share.
The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 26,580,263 Ordinary shares, of which 73,000 shares are held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 26,507,263.
The above figure (26,507,263 shares) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Enquiries: 0131 378 0500

