CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

06/06/2023 | 12:08pm EDT
Capital Gearing Trust plc
To: PR Newswire
From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 6 June 2023
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
On 6 June 2023 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) bought 20,000 of its own Ordinary shares of 25p to be held in Treasury at a price of 4,616 pence per share.
The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 26,580,263 Ordinary shares, of which 637,950 shares are held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 25,942,313.
The above figure (25,942,313 shares) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Enquiries: 0131 378 0500

© PRNewswire 2023
