LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Date: 19 February 2024

Transaction in Own Shares

As announced by the Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c. (the "Company") on 19 February 2024, the Company has lifted the restrictions that were in place on the operation of the Company's discount control policy with effect from 7.00a.m. this morning. The Company has bought 294,910 of its own Ordinary shares of 25p today at an average price of 4,634.53 pence per share to be held in Treasury.

The Company's issued share capital now consists of 26,580,263 Ordinary shares, of which 3,472,036 shares are held in Treasury. The total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 23,108,227.

Following this transaction, the Company now has the ability to buy back 3,165,189 Ordinary shares under its current shareholder authorities, approved by shareholders at a general meeting on 5 December 2023.

The above figure (23,108,227 shares) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

All enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0131 378 0500