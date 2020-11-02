Log in
Capital Gearing Trust p l c : Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

11/02/2020 | 07:44am EST

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”)

To:                   PR Newswire

From:              Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:               2 November 2020

Block Listing Six-Monthly Return

1. Name of company:

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

2. Name of scheme:

Shares issued by an investment trust

3. Period of return:

From: 30 April 2020 To: 30 October 2020

4. Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:

8,085,647 ordinary shares of 25p each

5. The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:

Nil

6. Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:

871,850

7. Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

7,213,797 ordinary shares of 25p each


PATAC Limited
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

