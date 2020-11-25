Log in
Capital Gearing Trust p l c : Plc - Issue of Equity

11/25/2020
Capital Gearing Trust plc

To:                   PR Newswire

From:              Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                  213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:               25 November 2020

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 25 November 2020 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 11,500 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 4,607 pence per share.

The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 12,649,613 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 12,649,613.

The Company now has authority to issue 1,485,662 Ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


© PRNewswire 2020
