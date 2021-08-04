Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/04 11:35:19 am
5020 GBX   +0.20%
12:05pCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
08/02CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
07/30CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
Capital Gearing Trust p l c : Plc - Issue of Equity

08/04/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
Capital Gearing Trust plc

To:                          PR Newswire

From:                    Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                         213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:                     04 August 2021

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 04 August 2021 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 15,000 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,018 pence per share.

The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 16,041,208 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 16,041,208.

Following this issue, the Company now has the ability to issue a further 2,356,042 Ordinary shares.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


© PRNewswire 2021
