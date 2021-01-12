Capital Gearing Trust p l c : Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Quarterly Portfolio Update
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 January 2021, it held the
following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do
not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total
assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|Pershing Square 5.5% 2022
|0.85%
|Residential Secure Income
|0.80%
|Pershing Square Holdings
|0.70%
|Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022
|0.40%
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|0.27%
|Pollen Street Secured Lending
|0.09%
|Total
|3.11%
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 January 2021, the ten
largest investments were as follows:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF
|4.63%
|Vonovia
|2.51%
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024
|2.47%
|iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF
|2.20%
|North Atlantic Smaller Companies
|2.09%
|Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF
|2.04%
|WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold
|1.99%
|Tritax Big Box REIT
|1.82%
|Grainger
|1.75%
|Secure Income REIT
|1.75%
|Total
|23.25%
There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the
Company's portfolio.
It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'
prices.
Enquiries:
PATAC Limited, Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com