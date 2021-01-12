Log in
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c    CGT

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
  Report
01/12 06:36:36 am
4695 GBX   -0.21%
06:40aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update
PR
01/11CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
01/08CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
News 
Press Releases

Capital Gearing Trust p l c : Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

01/12/2021 | 06:40am EST
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 January 2021, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets
Pershing Square 5.5% 2022 0.85%
Residential Secure Income 0.80%
Pershing Square Holdings 0.70%
Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022 0.40%
GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.27%
Pollen Street Secured Lending 0.09%
Total 3.11%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 January 2021, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets
Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF 4.63%
Vonovia 2.51%
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024 2.47%
iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF 2.20%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies 2.09%
Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF 2.04%
WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold 1.99%
Tritax Big Box REIT 1.82%
Grainger 1.75%
Secure Income REIT 1.75%
Total 23.25%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


© PRNewswire 2021
