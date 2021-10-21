Log in
    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/21 11:35:22 am
5030 GBX   --.--%
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update
PR
10/20CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
10/18CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
Capital Gearing Trust p l c : Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

10/21/2021 | 12:10pm EDT
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 October 2021, it held the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets
GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.92%
Residential Secure Income 0.78%
RIT Capital Partners 0.39%
Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022 0.31%
Pershing Square Holdings 0.28%
BBGI Global Infrastructure 0.18%
UIL Zero Div Pref 2022 0.02%
Total 2.88%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 October 2021, the ten largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets
iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened UCITS ETF 4.43%
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024 3.81%
Grainger 2.17%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies 2.08%
Secure Income REIT 1.97%
Vonovia 1.94%
iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF 1.88%
Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF 1.85%
US Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026 1.43%
GCP Student Living 1.37%
Total 22.93%

© PRNewswire 2021
