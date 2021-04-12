Log in
Capital Gearing Trust p l c : Plc - Issue of Equity

04/12/2021 | 12:20pm EDT
Capital Gearing Trust plc

To:                   PR Newswire

From:              Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                  213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:               12 April 2021

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 12 April 2021 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 28,500 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 4,766.947 pence per share.

The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 13,917,113 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 13,917,113.

The Company now has authority to issue 1,574,246 Ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PATAC Limited
Company Secretary
Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


© PRNewswire 2021
