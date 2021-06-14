Log in
    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
  Report
06/14 10:15:24 am
4879 GBX   +0.29%
Capital Gearing Trust p l c : Plc - Issue of Equity

06/14/2021 | 10:10am EDT
Capital Gearing Trust plc

To:                          PR Newswire

From:                    Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                         213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:                     14 June 2021

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 14 June 2021 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 20,000 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 4,862 pence per share.

The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 15,107,463 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 15,107,463.

Following this issue, the Company now has the ability (under the prospectus limits and its existing share issuance authorities) to issue a further 106,143 Ordinary shares.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


