Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
03/08 05:35:41 am
4635 GBX   +1.64%
Capital Gearing Trust p l c : Plc - Monthly Factsheet

03/08/2021 | 05:20am EST
Capital Gearing Trust plc (“the Company”)

To:                   PR Newswire

From:               Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:               8 March 2021

Monthly Factsheet

The monthly factsheet for February 2021 is now available on the Company’s website at:

http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

It is also available directly via the following link:

Monthly Factsheet: https://bit.ly/2ObP71d

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Note: The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.


