Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/17 05:51:16 am
4890.55 GBX   -0.19%
05:44aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C  : Plc - Publication of Prospectus
PR
06/16CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C  : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
06/14CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C  : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Gearing Trust p l c : Plc - Publication of Prospectus

06/17/2021 | 05:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEI:      213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

From:   Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.       

Date:    17 June 2021

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Publication of Prospectus

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") has today published a prospectus approved by the Financial Conduct Authority in relation to the issue of new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "New Shares"). The prospectus is required to allow the Company to issue New Shares in accordance with its discount and premium management policy and will be valid for 12 months from the date of publication. 

It is currently intended that the New Shares will be issued only: (i) at a premium to the net asset value per share; (ii) to meet demand from investors; and (iii) when the Directors believe that it is in the best interests of the Company and shareholders to do so. 

A copy of the prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fac.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and at the Company's website www.capitalgearingtrust.com.

The Company now has the ability to issue 363,896 New Shares under its existing share issuance authorities. The Company is seeking renewal of its share issuance authorities at the annual general meeting to be held on 6 July 2021.

All enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C
05:44aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C  : Plc - Publication of Prospectus
PR
06/16CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C  : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
06/14CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C  : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
06/11CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C  : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
06/11CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C  : Plc - Monthly Factsheet
PR
06/10CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/09CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C  : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
06/08CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C  : Plc - Discount Control Policy Update
PR
06/07CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C  : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
06/03CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C  : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
More news