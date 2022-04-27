Capital Hotels : HOTEL PLC-2022 EGM RESOLUTIONS

CAPITAL HOTELS PLC

ABUJA, FCT

26TH April,2022

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Capital Hotels Plc held on 25th April 2022 at Sheraton Abuja Hotel, Abuja, the following Resolutions were proposed and passed:

1 "That following the increase in the share capital of the Company, and the urgent need to raise capital for the renovation of the Hotel, 1,611,995,510 Ordinary Shares of 50k each be and are hereby offered by way of Rights Issue to the Existing Shareholders at the price of N7 per share in accordance with section 142 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020".

2."That following the rejection of Resolution (i) above by the Existing Shareholders which amounted to a waiver of their rights as provided for in the said section 142 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, the Directors be and are hereby authorised to allot by way of Private Placement the said 1,611,995,510 Ordinary Shares of 50k each to 22 Hospitality Limited at the price of N7.00 per share subject to regulatory approval, and that the earlier authorisation given to the Directors on 3rd August 2021 be and is hereby validated."

3. "That the Directors and the Management be and are hereby authorised to take all necessary actions to give effect to the allotment".

Dated this 25th April 2022