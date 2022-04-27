Log in
    CAPHOTEL   NGCAPHOTEL09

CAPITAL HOTELS PLC

(CAPHOTEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-25
3.190 NGN    0.00%
04:25aCAPITAL HOTELS : Hotel plc- quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/20CAPITAL HOTELS : Hotel plc- notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
03/29CAPITAL HOTELS : Hotel plc- audited financial statement for 2021
PU
Capital Hotels : HOTEL PLC-2022 EGM RESOLUTIONS

04/27/2022 | 02:06pm EDT
CAPITAL HOTELS PLC

ABUJA, FCT

26TH April,2022

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Capital Hotels Plc held on 25th April 2022 at Sheraton Abuja Hotel, Abuja, the following Resolutions were proposed and passed:

1 "That following the increase in the share capital of the Company, and the urgent need to raise capital for the renovation of the Hotel, 1,611,995,510 Ordinary Shares of 50k each be and are hereby offered by way of Rights Issue to the Existing Shareholders at the price of N7 per share in accordance with section 142 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020".

2."That following the rejection of Resolution (i) above by the Existing Shareholders which amounted to a waiver of their rights as provided for in the said section 142 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, the Directors be and are hereby authorised to allot by way of Private Placement the said 1,611,995,510 Ordinary Shares of 50k each to 22 Hospitality Limited at the price of N7.00 per share subject to regulatory approval, and that the earlier authorisation given to the Directors on 3rd August 2021 be and is hereby validated."

3. "That the Directors and the Management be and are hereby authorised to take all necessary actions to give effect to the allotment".

Dated this 25th April 2022

Robert Itawa Director

Disclaimer

Capital Hotels plc published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 18:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
