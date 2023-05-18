Capital Hotels : HOTEL PLC-CHP AGM RESOLUTIONS

CAPITAL HOTELS PLC

ABUJA, FCT

17TH May 2023

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 42ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the 42ND Annual General Meeting of Capital Hotels Plc held on 17th May 2023 at Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja, the following Resolutions were proposed and passed:

That the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 st December 2022 and the Reports of the Directors, Auditors and Audit Committee thereon be and hereby received and approved. That the following be and are hereby re-elected and elected as Directors Mr. Chuma Anosike (re-elected) Mr. Toke Alex-Ibru(re-elected)

While the appointment of the following as Directors were ratified:

Hon. Lawal Idirisu Mr. Ramesh Kansagra Mr. Ravi Bachu Mr. Pascal Demarchi Mr. Rishi Kansagra Chief Paul Obi Alhaji Aminu Abdulkadir

3. That the following be and are hereby elected as members of the Audit Committee:

Chief (Barr) C F Nwokocha Mr Patrick Ajudua Mr Olugbosun Banji

The following Directors were nominated to represent the Board on the Audit Committee

d. Chuma Anosike