  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Hotels PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPHOTEL   NGCAPHOTEL09

CAPITAL HOTELS PLC

(CAPHOTEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-16
2.500 NGN    0.00%
12:09pCapital Hotels : Hotel plc-chp agm resolutions
PU
04/28Capital Hotels : Hotel plc-chp announcement
PU
04/27Capital Hotels Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Capital Hotels : HOTEL PLC-CHP AGM RESOLUTIONS

05/18/2023 | 12:09pm EDT
CAPITAL HOTELS PLC

ABUJA, FCT

17TH May 2023

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 42ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the 42ND Annual General Meeting of Capital Hotels Plc held on 17th May 2023 at Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja, the following Resolutions were proposed and passed:

  1. That the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2022 and the Reports of the Directors, Auditors and Audit Committee thereon be and hereby received and approved.
  2. That the following be and are hereby re-elected and elected as Directors
    1. Mr. Chuma Anosike (re-elected)
    2. Mr. Toke Alex-Ibru(re-elected)

While the appointment of the following as Directors were ratified:

  1. Hon. Lawal Idirisu
  2. Mr. Ramesh Kansagra
  3. Mr. Ravi Bachu
  4. Mr. Pascal Demarchi
  5. Mr. Rishi Kansagra
  6. Chief Paul Obi
  7. Alhaji Aminu Abdulkadir

3. That the following be and are hereby elected as members of the Audit Committee:

  1. Chief (Barr) C F Nwokocha
  2. Mr Patrick Ajudua
  3. Mr Olugbosun Banji

The following Directors were nominated to represent the Board on the Audit Committee

d. Chuma Anosike

  1. e. Hon. Idirisu Lawal

  2. That Messrs. Grant Thornton be and are hereby appointed External Auditors of the Company, and that the Directors be and are hereby authorized to fix their remuneration.
  3. That the Directors waived their remuneration because of the ongoing renovation, the losses incurred in the past years, which resulted in non- payment of dividends.
  4. That the shares of Capital Hotels Plc be and are hereby delisted from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) subject to the applicable rules of the Exchange and other statutory requirements.
    Dated this 17th Day of May 2023

Mr Robert Itawa

Mr Alex Ugwuanyi

Director

Secretary

Disclaimer

Capital Hotels plc published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 16:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
