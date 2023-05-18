Capital Hotels : HOTEL PLC-CHP AGM RESOLUTIONS

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 42ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the 42ND Annual General Meeting of Capital Hotels Plc held on 17th May 2023 at Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja, the following Resolutions were proposed and passed:
That the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2022 and the Reports of the Directors, Auditors and Audit Committee thereon be and hereby received and approved.
That the following be and are hereby re-elected and elected as Directors
Mr. Chuma Anosike (re-elected)
Mr. Toke Alex-Ibru(re-elected)
While the appointment of the following as Directors were ratified:
Hon. Lawal Idirisu
Mr. Ramesh Kansagra
Mr. Ravi Bachu
Mr. Pascal Demarchi
Mr. Rishi Kansagra
Chief Paul Obi
Alhaji Aminu Abdulkadir
3. That the following be and are hereby elected as members of the Audit Committee:
Chief (Barr) C F Nwokocha
Mr Patrick Ajudua
Mr Olugbosun Banji
The following Directors were nominated to represent the Board on the Audit Committee
d. Chuma Anosike
e. Hon. Idirisu Lawal
That Messrs. Grant Thornton be and are hereby appointed External Auditors of the Company, and that the Directors be and are hereby authorized to fix their remuneration.
That the Directors waived their remuneration because of the ongoing renovation, the losses incurred in the past years, which resulted in non- payment of dividends.
That the shares of Capital Hotels Plc be and are hereby delisted from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) subject to the applicable rules of the Exchange and other statutory requirements.
Dated this 17th Day of May 2023