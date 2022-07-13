Capital Hotels : HOTEL PLC- NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Abuja, 13 July, 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD FOR THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2022.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Capital Hotels Plc the (Company), is scheduled to hold on Tuesday 26th day of July, 2022.

The meeting is principally to consider and approve the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements (UFS) for the second quarter ended 30th June, 2022 (2022 Q2 UFS)

In compliance with the Provisions of Rule 17.18 (a): Closed Period Rulebook of the Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rule) as amended, the Company commenced closed period from 1st July 2022 and will continue until twenty- four (24) hours after the release of the Company's 2022 Q2 UFS.

During the period all Directors, persons discharging managerial responsibilities, advisers of the Company and their connected persons are restricted from dealing in the Shares of the Company.

Alex Ugwuany Esq.

For: Ifebunandu & Co

Company Secretary