    CAPHOTEL   NGCAPHOTEL09

CAPITAL HOTELS PLC

(CAPHOTEL)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
3.400 NGN    0.00%
CAPITAL HOTELS : Hotel plc-2022 egm resolutions
PU
Capital Hotels PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
CAPITAL HOTELS : Hotel plc- quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
Capital Hotels : HOTEL PLC- NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

07/13/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
Abuja, 13 July, 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD FOR THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2022.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Capital Hotels Plc the (Company), is scheduled to hold on Tuesday 26th day of July, 2022.

The meeting is principally to consider and approve the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements (UFS) for the second quarter ended 30th June, 2022 (2022 Q2 UFS)

In compliance with the Provisions of Rule 17.18 (a): Closed Period Rulebook of the Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rule) as amended, the Company commenced closed period from 1st July 2022 and will continue until twenty- four (24) hours after the release of the Company's 2022 Q2 UFS.

During the period all Directors, persons discharging managerial responsibilities, advisers of the Company and their connected persons are restricted from dealing in the Shares of the Company.

Alex Ugwuany Esq.

For: Ifebunandu & Co

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Capital Hotels plc published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 16:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 3 828 M - -
Net income 2021 -320 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 007 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 266 M 12,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 288
Free-Float 3,01%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Itawa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Idigbe San Non-Executive Director
Alhaji Abatcha Bulama Independent Non-Executive Director
Chuma J. Anosike Non-Executive Director
Toke Alex-Ibru Non-Executive Director
