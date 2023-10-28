CAPITAL HOTELS PLC

CONDENSED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2023

The Company determines the discount rate at the end of each year. This is the interest rate that should be used to determine the present value of estimated future cash outflows expected to be required to settle the pension obligations. In determining the appropriate discount rate, the Company considers the interest rates of high- quality corporate bond that are denominated in the currency in which the benefits will be paid, and have terms to maturity approximating the terms of the defined benefit obligation.

Determination of impairment of property and equipment, and intangible assets

Management is required to make judgements concerning the cause, timing and amount of impairment. In the identification of impairment indicators, management considers the impact of changes in current competitive conditions, cost of capital, availability of funding, technological obsolescence, discontinuance of services and other circumstances that could indicate that impariment exist.

Depreciation and carrying value of property and equipment

The estimation of the useful lives of assets is based on management's judgement. Any material adjustment to the estimated useful lives of items of property and equipment will have an impact on the carrying value of these items.

Summary of Standards and Interpretations effective for the first time

IAS 24 Related parties

The revised standard provides some exemptions for certain government related entities, clarifies the definition of a related party and includes an explicit requirement to disclose commitments to related parties. The revised standard specifically defines associates of the ultimate parent company as related parties of the Company and they have been treated as such in these financial statements. IAS 1 Presentation of financial statements

Clarifies that entities may present the analysis of each component of other comprehensive income either in the statement of changes in equity or in the notes to the financial statements. IFRS 7 Financial instruments

The amended standard clarified that additional disclosure of maximum exposure to credit risk is only required where the exposure is not reflected in the carrying amount. It requires disclosure of the financial effect of collateral held as security for financial assets and removed the requirement to specifically disclose financial assets, where the terms have been renegotiated. It also clarifies that disclosure of financial instruments obtained by calling on security or collateral is only required where those assets are still held at the reporting date.

New standards and interpretations not yet adopted

A number of new standards, amendments to standards and interpretations are not yet effective for the first quarter 31 March 2014, and have not been applied in preparing these financial statements. A summary of those relevant to Capital Hotels Plc have been disclosed in these financial statements:

IFRS 9 Financial instruments Nature of change:

IFRS 9 addresses the classification, measurement and derecognition of financial assets and financial liabilities, introduces new rules for hedge accounting and a new impairment model for financial assets.

IFRS 9 introduces a new model for classifying and measuring financial assets. In respect of financial liabilities, all IAS39 requirements are carried forward to IFRS 9. The classification of financial assets depends on its contractual cash flow characteristics and the entity's business model for managing the financial assets.

Impact:

The Company does not have financial assets that are classified as fair value though profit or loss, held to maturity or available for sale. Financial assets in its books are classified as loans and receivables. This type of financial asset shall be measured at amortized cost if the following conditions are met:

( a) the financial asset is held within a business model whose objective is to hold financial assets in order to collect contractual cash flows;

(b) the contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principals and interest on the principal amount outstanding.

The financial assets of the Company - trade receivables, rent receivables and employees' loans meet the contractual cash flow test which aims to identify whether the contractual cash flows are 'solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding'. Such assets are managed to realize cash flows by collecting contractual payments over the life of the instrument.

The method of subsequent measurement for the financial assets within the Company will remain the same and measured at amortized cost.

There will be no impact on the Company's accounting for financial liabilities, as the new requirements only affect the accounting for financial liabilities that are designated at fair value through profit or loss and the Company does not have any such liabilities. The derecognition rules have been transferred from IAS 39 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement to IFRS 9 and no changes arose.

The new impairment model requires the recognition of impairment provisions based on expected credit losses (ECL) rather than only incurred credit losses as is the case under IAS 39.

In applying the IFRS 9 impairment requirements, an entity needs to follow one of the approaches below:

The general approach

The simplified approach, and

The purchased or originated credit-impaired approach

This model applies to the Company's trade receivables, rent receivables and staff loans. Capital Hotels Plc will adopt the simplified approach for calculating its impairment loss on trade and other receivables.

The Company has a policy choice between using the general approach or the simplified approach for rent receivables while staff loans will be calculated using the general approach.