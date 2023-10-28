UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT
FOR THE 3RD QUARTER (9 MONTHS) ENDED
30 SEPTEMBER 2023
1
CAPITAL HOTELS PLC
Interim Financial Report
FOR THE 3RD QUARTER (9) MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2023
Content
Page
Cover Page
1
Table of Contents
2
Statement of Financial Position
3
Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income
4
Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity
5
Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
6
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
7-23
Forecast Statement of Comprehensive Income
24
Shareholding Structure and Free Float Status
25
2
CAPITAL HOTELS PLC
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER, 2023
Notes
Assets:
Non current assets
Property, plant and equipment
8.
Intangible assets
9
Current assets:
Inventories
10
Trade and other receivables
11
Prepayments
12
Cash and short term deposit
13
Due from Related Parties
Total assets
Equity
Issued capital
18
Retained earnings
19
Revaluation surplus
18.3
Share Premium
18.2
Non- Current Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Employee benefit obligation
Deferred tax liabilities
17
Total non-current liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
15
Contract Liabbility
Deferred income
Due to related parties
Income tax payable
16
Total current liabilities
Total liabilities
Total equity and liabilities
These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 26 October 2023 and signed
on its behalf by:
Mr. Ravi Bachu
Alhaji Aminu Abdulkadir
Managing Director/CEO
Director
FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/071/893689
FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/071/460507
The accompanying notes on pages 7 to 31 form an integral part of these financial statements.
Unaudited
Audited
SEPTEMBER
SEPTEMBER
DECEMBER
2023
2022
2022
N'000
N'000
N'000
17,583,605
15,828,723
16,323,272
95,280
15,338
89,370
17,678,884
15,844,061
16,412,642
369,482
101,741
59,545
763,211
804,116
552,423
1,709,738
280,524
105,231
9,811,722
11,903,181
12,014,338
359,390
12,654,153
13,089,562
13,090,927
30,333,038
28,933,623
29,503,570
1,580,388
1,580,388
1,580,388
5,669,944
5,514,487
5,167,271
8,161,567
8,161,567
8,161,567
10,076,720
10,076,720
10,076,720
25,488,619
25,333,162
24,985,946
-
-
303,447
978,539
303,447
303,447
978,539
303,447
2,232,050
1,877,058
2,251,836
-
259,666
220,979
43,151
47,058
233,358
1,475,767
-
954,553
790,003
438,139
553,451
4,540,971
2,621,922
4,214,177
4,844,419
3,600,461
4,517,624
30,333,037
28,933,623
29,503,570
Mr. Adebayo Babatunde
Chief Finance Officer
FRC/2013/ICAN/0000000887
3
CAPITAL HOTELS PLC
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2023
Unaudited
3 Months to
9 Months to
3 Months to
9 Months to
30-Sep-23
30-Sep-23
30-Sep-22
30-Sep-22
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue
5.11
1,943,956
4,741,953
1,867,374
4,706,462
Cost of sales
5.11
(1,777,098)
(3,610,972)
(1,677,272)
(4,218,268)
-
Gross operating profit
166,858
1,130,981
190,102
488,194
Other operating income
20
9,737
23,780
13,381
51,077
Administration and general expenses
22
(26,457)
(829,847)
6,397
(306,309)
Expected credit losses on receivables
28.0
-
-
-
-
Operating (Loss)/profit
150,138
324,913
209,880
232,962
Finance income
21
406,438
414,313
32,496
42,497
-
(Loss)/profit before tax
556,576
739,226
242,376
275,459
Tax expense
16
(178,104)
(236,552)
(88,147)
-
Profit/Loss for the Period
378,472
502,674
242,376
187,312
-
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year:
-
Revaluation (Net Tax)
-
-
-
-
Judgement debt expenses
-
-
-
-
Prior Year Adjustment arising from Tax Audit by FIRS
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
378,472
502,674
242,376
187,312
-
Earning per share:
-
Basic (Kobo)
5.15
-
Diluted
5.15
-
11.97
15.90
15.34
11.85
-
11.97
15.90
15.34
11.85
The accompanying notes on pages 7 to 31 form an integral part of these financial statements.
4
CAPITAL HOTELS PLC
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2023
Issued share
capital N'000
Changes in equity for 2023
At 1 January 2023
1,580,388
Retained earnings
Revaluation
Total equity
Reserve
Share premium
Other Reserves
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
5,167,270
-
10,076,720
8,161,567
24,985,945
Profit/(Loss) for the period
502,674
-
-
502,674
Unrealised Gain on currency translation
-
-
-
-
Prior Year Adjustments
-
-
-
-
At 30 September 2023
1,580,388
5,669,944
-
10,076,720
8,161,567
25,488,619
Changes in equity for 2022 At 1 January 2022 Loss/Profit for the period
Issued share capital component of proceed of sale Unrealised Gain on currency translation
At 31 December 2022
Issued share
Retained earnings
Revaluation
Total equity
capital
Reserve
Share premium
Other Reserves
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
774,390
5,327,175
-
6,101,565
-
-
-
-
805,998
187,312
993,310
-
-
-
-
-
1,580,388
5,514,487
-
-
-
7,094,875
The accompanying notes on pages 7 to 31 form an integral part of these financial statements.
5
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2023
Un-Audited
Audited
Note
September
December
2023
2022
N'000
N'000
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Operating Profit/(Loss)
739,226
187,312
Adjustment for non cash items
Depreciation of fixed assets
794,099
202,586
Amortization of intangible assets
27,480.88
11,935
Finance income
(42,497)
Unrealised Gain on currency translation
(42,007)
Income tax expense
88,147
Excpected credit loss
(Gain) / Loss on disposal of fixed assets
-
(9,070)
Total non cash items
1,560,807
396,406
Changes in current assets and liabilities
Decrease/(Increase) in inventories
(309,937)
46,148
Decrease/(Increase) in trade debtors
(210,788)
315,074
Decrease/(Increase) in other debtors and prepayments
(1,604,507)
118,946
Increase/(Decrease) in due to associated companies
880,603.71
Increase/(Decrease) in trade creditors
(19,786)
(89,482)
Increase/(Decrease) in other creditors and accruals
(411,186)
Increase/(Decrease) in unamortised rental income
-
Share Capital & Share Premium/Reserves
10,882,718
Contract Liabilities
(71,370)
Deferred income
(10,360)
Net changes in current assets and liabilities
(1,675,600)
11,588,079
Income taxes paid
-
(212,721)
Net cash generated from operating activities
(114,794)
11,375,358
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of fixed assets
(2,054,433)
(241,261)
Capital work in progress
(115,720)
Proceeds from disposal of assets
Payment for software
(33,390)
(9,731)
Other Income
51,077
Loan & receivables
(160,418)
Interest received
42,497
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,087,823)
(433,556)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition cost
Dividend paid
-
(41,145)
Short-term borrowings
-
-
Interest charges
-
-
Net cash used in financing activities
-
(41,145)
Net Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(2,202,616)
10,899,033
Bank Overdraft
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
12,014,338
1,004,149
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
9,811,722
11,903,182
6
CAPITAL HOTELS PLC
CONDENSED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2023
1. 0
PREAMBLE
1.1The Company
Capital Hotels Plc. was incorporated on 16 January 1981 as a private limited liability company. It became a public liability company (Plc.) on 31 May 1986. Its Hotel, Abuja Continental Hotel commenced business in January 1990.
The Hotel which is located at 1 Ladi Kwali Way, Zone 4, Wuse, Abuja is owned and operated by Capital Hotels Plc, and trading under the name of Abuja Continental Hotel.
2. Basis of preparation
- These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the IASB. Additional information required by local regulators is included where appropriate.
-
Functional/presentation currency
These financial statements are presented in Naira, which is the Company's functional currency. Except as indicated in these financial statements, financial information presented in Naira has been rounded to the nearest thousand.
- Basis of measurement
These financial statements are prepared on the historical cost basis .
- Use of estimates
The preparation of the financial statements in conformity with IFRSs requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimates are revised, if the revision affects only that period, or in the period of the revision and future periods, if the revision affects both current and future periods.
In particular, the Company has identified the following areas where significant judgments, estimates and assumptions are required. Changes in these assumptions may materially affect the financial position or financial results reported in future periods. Further information on each of these areas and how they impact the various accounting policies are described below and also in the relevant notes to the financial statements.
- Recovery of deferred tax assets
Judgment is required to determine which types of arrangements are considered to be tax on income in contrast to an operating cost. Judgment is also required in determining whether deferred tax assets are recognised in the statement of financial position. Deferred tax assets, including those arising from un-utilised tax losses require management assessment of the likelihood that the Company will generate sufficient taxable earnings in future periods in order to utilise recognised deferred tax assets.
Assumptions about the generation of future taxable profits depend on management's estimates of future cash flows. These estimates of future taxable income are based on forecast cash flows from operations (which are impacted by sales volume, operating costs and capital expenditure) and judgment about the application of existing tax laws. To the extent that future cash flows and taxable income differ significantly from estimates, the ability of the Company to realise the net deferred tax assets recorded at the reporting date could be impacted.
Future changes in tax laws could also limit the ability of the Company to obtain tax deductions in future periods.
- Contingencies
By their nature, contingencies will only be resolved when one or more uncertain future events occur or fail to occur. The assessment of the existence, and potential quantum, of contingencies inherently involves the exercise of significant judgment and the use of estimates regarding the outcome of future events.
After their initial recognition, contingent liabilities that are recognised separately in business combinations are subsequently measured at the higher of:
• The amount that would be recognised as a provision; and• The amount initially recognised less cumulative amortisation.
Contingent assets and contingent liabilities are not recognised. See Note 29 for full disclosure of contingent liabilities.
-
Allowances on trade receivables
In assessing collective impairment, the Company uses historical trends of the probability of default, timing of recoveries and the amount of loss incurred, adjusted for management's judgment as to whether current economic and credit conditions are such that the actual losses are likely to be greater or less than suggested by historical trends.
An impairment loss in respect of a financial asset measured at amortised cost is calculated as the difference between its carrying amount and the present value of the estimated future cash flows discounted at the asset's original effective interest rate. Losses are recognized in income statement and reflected in an allowance account against receivables. Interest on the impaired asset where applicable continues to be recognized through the unwinding of the discount. When a subsequent event causes the amount of impairment loss to decrease, the decrease in impairment loss is reversed through income statement.
- Defined benefit obligation
The present value of defined benefit obligation depends on a number of factors that are determined on an actuarial basis using a number of assumptions. The assumptions used in determining the defined benefit obligation include the discount rate.
7
CAPITAL HOTELS PLC
CONDENSED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2023
The Company determines the discount rate at the end of each year. This is the interest rate that should be used to determine the present value of estimated future cash outflows expected to be required to settle the pension obligations. In determining the appropriate discount rate, the Company considers the interest rates of high- quality corporate bond that are denominated in the currency in which the benefits will be paid, and have terms to maturity approximating the terms of the defined benefit obligation.
Determination of impairment of property and equipment, and intangible assets
Management is required to make judgements concerning the cause, timing and amount of impairment. In the identification of impairment indicators, management considers the impact of changes in current competitive conditions, cost of capital, availability of funding, technological obsolescence, discontinuance of services and other circumstances that could indicate that impariment exist.
Depreciation and carrying value of property and equipment
The estimation of the useful lives of assets is based on management's judgement. Any material adjustment to the estimated useful lives of items of property and equipment will have an impact on the carrying value of these items.
- Summary of Standards and Interpretations effective for the first time
-
IAS 24 Related parties
The revised standard provides some exemptions for certain government related entities, clarifies the definition of a related party and includes an explicit requirement to disclose commitments to related parties. The revised standard specifically defines associates of the ultimate parent company as related parties of the Company and they have been treated as such in these financial statements.
- IAS 1 Presentation of financial statements
Clarifies that entities may present the analysis of each component of other comprehensive income either in the statement of changes in equity or in the notes to the financial statements.
- IFRS 7 Financial instruments
The amended standard clarified that additional disclosure of maximum exposure to credit risk is only required where the exposure is not reflected in the carrying amount. It requires disclosure of the financial effect of collateral held as security for financial assets and removed the requirement to specifically disclose financial assets, where the terms have been renegotiated. It also clarifies that disclosure of financial instruments obtained by calling on security or collateral is only required where those assets are still held at the reporting date.
- New standards and interpretations not yet adopted
A number of new standards, amendments to standards and interpretations are not yet effective for the first quarter 31 March 2014, and have not been applied in preparing these financial statements. A summary of those relevant to Capital Hotels Plc have been disclosed in these financial statements:
- IFRS 9 Financial instruments Nature of change:
IFRS 9 addresses the classification, measurement and derecognition of financial assets and financial liabilities, introduces new rules for hedge accounting and a new impairment model for financial assets.
IFRS 9 introduces a new model for classifying and measuring financial assets. In respect of financial liabilities, all IAS39 requirements are carried forward to IFRS 9. The classification of financial assets depends on its contractual cash flow characteristics and the entity's business model for managing the financial assets.
Impact:
The Company does not have financial assets that are classified as fair value though profit or loss, held to maturity or available for sale. Financial assets in its books are classified as loans and receivables. This type of financial asset shall be measured at amortized cost if the following conditions are met:
( a) the financial asset is held within a business model whose objective is to hold financial assets in order to collect contractual cash flows;
(b) the contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principals and interest on the principal amount outstanding.
The financial assets of the Company - trade receivables, rent receivables and employees' loans meet the contractual cash flow test which aims to identify whether the contractual cash flows are 'solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding'. Such assets are managed to realize cash flows by collecting contractual payments over the life of the instrument.
The method of subsequent measurement for the financial assets within the Company will remain the same and measured at amortized cost.
There will be no impact on the Company's accounting for financial liabilities, as the new requirements only affect the accounting for financial liabilities that are designated at fair value through profit or loss and the Company does not have any such liabilities. The derecognition rules have been transferred from IAS 39 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement to IFRS 9 and no changes arose.
The new impairment model requires the recognition of impairment provisions based on expected credit losses (ECL) rather than only incurred credit losses as is the case under IAS 39.
In applying the IFRS 9 impairment requirements, an entity needs to follow one of the approaches below:
- The general approach
- The simplified approach, and
- The purchased or originated credit-impaired approach
This model applies to the Company's trade receivables, rent receivables and staff loans. Capital Hotels Plc will adopt the simplified approach for calculating its impairment loss on trade and other receivables.
The Company has a policy choice between using the general approach or the simplified approach for rent receivables while staff loans will be calculated using the general approach.
8
CAPITAL HOTELS PLC
CONDENSED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2023
A detailed assessment of the impairment provisions under the new model may result in an earlier recognition of credit losses.
The new standard also introduces expanded disclosure requirements and changes in presentation. These are expected to change the nature and extent of the Company's disclosures about its financial
instruments particularly in the year of the adoption of the new standard.
5. Summary of significant accounting policies
5.1 Foreign currencies
5.1.1 Foreign currency transactions
Transactions in foreign currencies are recorded in Nigerian Naira at the rates of exchange prevailing at the date of the transaction. Monetary items denominated in foreign currencies are retranslated at the exchange rates applying at the reporting date. Nonmonetary items carried at fair value that are denominated in foreign currencies are retranslated at the rates prevailing at the date when the fair value was determined.
Non-monetary items that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are not retranslated. Exchange differences are recognized in profit or loss in the period in which they arise except for:
-
Exchange differences on foreign currency borrowings which are regarded as adjustments to interest costs, where those interest costs qualify for capitalization to assets under construction.
Exchange differences on transactions entered into to hedge foreign currency risks.
-
Exchange differences on loans to or from a foreign operation for which settlement is neither planned nor likely to occur and therefore forms part of the net investment in the foreign operation, which are recognized initially in other comprehensive income and reclassified from equity to profit or loss on disposal or partial disposal of the net investment.
5.2.1 Financial instruments
Financial instruments carried at the statement of financial position date include the loans and receivables, cash and cash equivalents and borrowings. Financial instruments are recognised initially at fair value plus, for instruments not at fair value through profit or loss, any directly attributable transaction costs. The various classifications of financial instruments, their measurement subsequent to initial recognition, reclassifications and derecognition are stated as follows:
The Company recognizes Borrowings and loans from related parties when it becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the loan. The loan(s) was measured at initial recognition, at fair value plus
5.2.2
transaction costs, if any.
Subsequently, the loans were measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method.
The effective interest method is a method of calculating the amortized cost of a financial liability and of allocating interest expense over the relevant period. The effective interest rate is the rate that exactly discounts estimated future cash payments through the expected life of the financial liability, or (where appropriate) a shorter period, to the amortized cost of a financial liability. Interest expense calculated on the effective intrest method is included in profit or loss in fincance cost.
However, the short-term loan under consideration was granted at zero interest rate.
5.3 Financial assets
-
Non-derivativefinancial assets
The Company initially recognises loans and receivables and deposits on the date that they are originated. All other financial assets (including assets designated at fair value through profit or loss) are recognised initially on the trade date at which the Company becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument.
The Company derecognises a financial asset when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the asset expire, or it transfers the rights to receive the contractual cash flows on the financial asset in a transaction in which substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset are transferred. Any interest in transferred financial assets that is created or retained by the Company is recognised as a separate asset or liability.
Financial assets and liabilities are offset and the net amount presented in the statement of financial position when, and only when, the Company has a legal right to offset the amounts and intends either to settle on a net basis or to realize the asset and settle the liability simultaneously.
The Company has loans and receivables as its non-derivative financial assets.
- Loans and receivables
Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at banks, cash on hand and short-term deposits. These are subject to insignificant risk of changes in value and are stated at carrying amount, which is deemed to be fair value. Bank Overdrafts that are repayable on demand and form part of the Company's cash management are included as components of Cash and Cash equivalent for the purpose of the Statement of Cash Flows
- Accounting Policy for Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at banks, cash on hand and short-term deposits. These are subject to insignificant risk of changes in value and are stated at carrying amount, which is deemed to be fair value. Bank Overdrafts that are repayable on demand and form part of the Company's cash management are included as components of Cash and Cash equivalent for the purpose of the Statement of Cash Flows.
- Non-derivativefinancial liabilities
The Company initially recognises debt securities issued and subordinated liabilities on the date that they are originated. All other financial liabilities (including liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss) are recognised initially on the trade date at which the Company becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument.
The Company derecognises a financial liability when its contractual obligations are discharged or cancelled or expires. Financial assets and liabilities are offset and the net amount presented in the statement of financial position when, and only when, the Company has a legal right to offset the amounts and intends either to settle on a net basis or to realise the asset and settle the liability simultaneously.
9
CAPITAL HOTELS PLC
CONDENSED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2023
The Company has the following non-derivative financial liabilities: loans, bank overdrafts, trade and other payables.
Such financial liabilities are recognised initially at fair value plus any directly attributable transaction costs. Subsequent to initial recognition these financial liabilities are measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method.
-
Share Capital and Equity
An equity instrument is any contract that evidences a residual interest in the assets of an entity after deducting all of its liabilities. Ordinary shares are recognised at par value and classified as 'share capital' in equity. Any amounts received from the issue of shares (net of issuing expenses) in excess of par value is classified as 'share premium' in equity. Dividends are recognised as a liability when declared.
Where any Company purchases the Company's equity share capital (treasury shares), the consideration paid, including any directly attributable incremental costs (net of income taxes), is deducted from equity attributable to the Company's equity holders. Where such shares are subsequently sold, reissued or otherwise disposed of, any consideration received is included in equity attributable to the Company's equity holders, net of any directly attributable incremental transaction costs and the related income tax effects.
- Property, plant and equipment
Information relating to movement in property, plant & equipment is shown in Note 8 to the financial statements. In the opinion of the Directors, the market values of the Company's properties are not less
-
than the value shown in these financial statements.
All property, plant and equipment are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation less accumulated impairment losses. Historical cost includes expenditure that is directly attributable to the acquisition of the items. Cost may also include transfers from equity of any gains/losses on qualifying cash flow hedges of foreign currency purchases of property, plant and equipment.
Cost includes expenditure that is directly attributable to the acquisition of the asset. The cost of self-constructed assets includes the cost of materials and direct labour, any other costs directly attributable to bringing the assets to a working condition for their intended use, and borrowing costs on qualifying assets for which the commencement date for capitalisation is on or after 1 January, 2011.
Purchased software that is integral to the functionality of the related equipment is capitalized as part of that equipment.
When parts of an item of property, plant and equipment have different useful lives, they are accounted for as separate items (major components) of property, plant and equipment.
Gains and losses on disposal of an item of property, plant and equipment are determined by comparing the proceeds from disposal with the carrying amount of property, plant and equipment, and are recognised net within other income in profit or loss.
- Subsequent costs
The cost of replacing a part of an item of property, plant and equipment is recognised in the carrying amount of the item if it is probable that the future economic benefits embodied within the part will flow to the Company, and its cost can be measured reliably. The carrying amount of the replaced part is derecognised. The costs of the day-to-day servicing of property, plant and equipment are recognised in profit or loss as incurred.
Depreciation is calculated over the depreciable amount, which is the cost of an asset, or other amount substituted for cost, less its residual value.
Depreciation is recognised in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the estimated useful lives of each part of an item of property, plant and equipment, since this most closely reflects the expected pattern of consumption of the future economic benefits embodied in the asset.
The estimated useful lives for the current and comparative periods are as follows:
Land
-
Nil
Building
-
2%
Motor vehicles
-
20%
Plant and Machinery
-
10%
Furniture, fittings and equipment
-
20%
Land is not depreciated
Depreciation methods, useful lives and residual values are reviewed at each financial year-end and adjusted if appropriate.
5.5.3 Derecognition of property, plant and equipment
Gains and losses on disposals are determined by comparing the proceeds with the carrying amount. These are included in the income statement in operating income. When revalued assets are sold, the amounts included in the revaluation surplus are transferred to retained earnings.
-
Inventories
Inventories are measured at the lower of cost and net realisable value. The cost of inventories is based on the weighted average principle, and includes expenditure incurred in acquiring the inventories, production or conversion costs and other costs incurred in bringing them to their existing location and condition.
Net realisable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less the estimated costs of completion and selling expenses.
- Intangible assets
-
Other intangible assets
Other intangible assets that are acquired by the Company and have finite useful lives are measured at cost less accumulated amortisation and accumulated impairment losses.
- Subsequent expenditure
Subsequent expenditure is capitalised only when it increases the future economic benefits embodied in the specific asset to which it relates. All other expenditure, including expenditure on internally generated goodwill and brands, is recognised in profit or loss as incurred.
10
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Capital Hotels plc published this content on 28 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2023 17:44:40 UTC.